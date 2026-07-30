Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has found herself at the centre of another online controversy after reposting several politically charged TikTok videos, including one in which a creator argues that undocumented migrants who refuse to 'follow rules' should not come to the United States.

The posts, highlighted by multiple media outlets, quickly spread across social media and prompted a wave of criticism from users who described the content as anti-immigrant or racist.

Others defended Cunningham's decision to share the videos, arguing they reflected concerns about illegal immigration rather than hostility towards immigrants more generally.

The latest controversy comes just days after Cunningham made headlines over comments on transgender participation in women's sport, which led some online critics to label the WNBA player 'MAGA Barbie.'

Cunningham has previously said she does not identify strictly with either major political party and considers herself 'very much in the middle.'

The TikTok Posts That Sparked Debate

One of the reposted TikTok videos featured a creator discussing illegal immigration, saying people who enter the United States unlawfully should not expect sympathy if they have broken immigration laws.

The video included hashtags such as 'MAGA' and 'conservatives' and argued that migrants who refuse to 'follow rules' should not have come to the country in the first place.

Cunningham shared the clip with her millions of TikTok followers, bringing renewed attention to her social media activity.

According to reports, Cunningham also reposted videos expressing conservative views on topics including modern television, popular culture and morality.

Critics argued that the collection of reposts suggested a broader pattern of support for right-wing political messaging, while supporters said sharing content on social media does not necessarily represent agreement with every opinion expressed.

Supporters and Critics Clash Online

Reaction to Cunningham's reposts was sharply divided.

Many social media users accused the basketball player of amplifying anti-immigration rhetoric, with some describing the videos as xenophobic or racist.

Others questioned whether a professional athlete should use such a large platform to engage in politically divisive issues.

At the same time, supporters argued that the videos focused specifically on illegal immigration rather than immigration as a whole.

They defended Cunningham's right to express political opinions and criticised what they viewed as attempts to silence conservative viewpoints.

The disagreement quickly spread beyond basketball circles, becoming part of a wider online debate over immigration, free speech and the role of athletes in political discussions.

Cunningham's Recent Political Spotlight

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The TikTok controversy follows several weeks of heightened attention surrounding Cunningham's political views.

Earlier this month, the Indiana Fever guard received widespread media coverage after speaking about transgender participation in women's sports.

In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham said she wanted to protect women's sport while also insisting she did not see herself as belonging to either the political left or right.

'I'm very much in the middle,' she said, explaining that she agrees and disagrees with positions held by both major political parties.

Nevertheless, her comments and recent social media activity have increasingly been associated with conservative political circles, particularly among supporters of former President Donald Trump.

A Growing Conversation Beyond Basketball

Cunningham's latest controversy reflects a broader trend of professional athletes becoming increasingly involved in political and cultural debates through their social media platforms.

With millions of followers across TikTok and other networks, posts that might once have reached only a limited audience can now generate national headlines within hours.

As a result, athletes often find themselves praised by supporters and criticised by opponents regardless of the political issue involved.

Whether viewed as an exercise of free expression or an example of divisive online rhetoric, Cunningham's reposts have once again demonstrated how quickly social media activity can become a major news story.

As debate continues, the incident is likely to remain part of the ongoing discussion about immigration, political identity and the influence of high-profile athletes beyond the basketball court.