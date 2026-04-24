A wave of internal dissent has erupted at the Pentagon as officials accuse Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of fostering 'Mean Girls'-style politics that has upended military leadership during a critical phase of the Iran war. Senior defence officials are increasingly voicing alarm over what they describe as a culture of petty infighting and unpredictable decision-making at the highest levels of the Pentagon, with one insider bluntly characterising the atmosphere as 'high-school' behaviour.

The controversy follows a string of abrupt dismissals and internal feuds that have shaken confidence across the Department of Defense. Several high-ranking military leaders involved in managing operations related to the Iran war have been removed or sidelined, with personal rivalries reported to be influencing strategic decisions at a critical juncture.

'Mean Girls' Politics Allegations Rock Pentagon Leadership

The criticism centres on Pete Hegseth's leadership style, which insiders say mirrors the dynamics of social cliques rather than disciplined military command. Officials have privately described an environment where perceived slights and internal loyalties carry disproportionate weight in decision-making, according to The Daily Beast.

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'It feels so much like petty, high-school or middle-school drama,' one official said, underscoring the frustration among career personnel. Another source noted a growing sense of unease, adding that colleagues are increasingly preoccupied with 'what is the next perceived slight that is going to upset the Mean Girls'.

With the Pentagon playing a central role in coordinating US military posture against Iran, the personnel decisions have drawn scrutiny from congressional defence committees.

Key Firings Raise Questions Over Motives

At the heart of the controversy are the high-profile removals of Navy Secretary John Phelan and Army Chief of Staff General Randy George. Both figures were seen as integral to ongoing defence planning, particularly in relation to Iran.

The dismissals have triggered 'confusion and head-shaking' within the Pentagon, Axios reported. Phelan, a prominent investor and longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was reportedly removed after tensions with Hegseth escalated over decision-making channels.

Hegseth was reportedly dissatisfied with Phelan's direct engagement with Trump, bypassing traditional departmental hierarchies. The dispute reportedly intensified over the pace of a proposed naval expansion initiative, dubbed the 'Trump class battleships', aimed at reshaping US maritime capabilities by 2028.

General George's departure has proven even more contentious. George became entangled in a broader power struggle involving Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, with the conflict tracing back to early 2025 when Driscoll's name surfaced as a potential replacement for Hegseth amid mounting controversies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Internal Feuds Spill Into Strategic Decision-Making

Rather than directly confronting Driscoll — who maintains strong ties to Vice President JD Vance — Hegseth is reported to have targeted his allies within the military hierarchy, according to The Daily Beast. George's forced retirement, after more than four decades of service, is widely seen as a consequence of this factional conflict.

The situation escalated further when George and Driscoll reportedly resisted pressure to remove four officers — two Black and two female — from a promotion list. Both men defended the officers' records, citing merit and long-standing service. Shortly after the dispute became public through a leak to the New York Times, George was identified internally as a suspected source.

In what sources described as a brief and abrupt exchange, Hegseth reportedly demanded George's resignation in a phone call lasting less than a minute, according to The Daily Beast. Driscoll later told lawmakers he opposed the decision, highlighting fractures within the Pentagon's senior leadership.

A dispute between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll is occurring in the midst of unprecedented military commitments around the world https://t.co/CQxZei9dB8 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 20, 2026

Iran War Context Amplifies Concerns

The abrupt removals of Phelan and George occurred in the middle of the US conflict with Iran. The White House has so far maintained public support for Hegseth, and no senior replacements have been announced.

The White House has so far maintained public support for Hegseth. No senior appointments to replace Phelan or George have been announced.

As tensions persist, insiders warn that morale is deteriorating and that the perception of 'Mean Girls' politics is undermining confidence in leadership.