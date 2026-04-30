A recent congressional exchange has drawn attention after US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth refused to directly answer questions about whether President Donald Trump is mentally fit to serve as commander in chief.

The moment occurred during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, where lawmakers pressed Hegseth on Trump's capacity to lead the military during ongoing national security challenges.

Instead of giving a direct yes or no response, Hegseth shifted the focus toward previous administrations and avoided making any personal assessment of the president's mental condition, per The Mirror.

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Hegseth Clashes with Democrat Over Trump Fitness Claims

Hegseth responded angrily when California Democrat Sara Jacobs questioned him during a Wednesday appearance before the House Armed Services Committee.

Jacobs arranged for other lawmakers to hold up oversized cards showing recent controversial posts from the president's Truth Social account as she questioned Hegseth about whether Trump has the cognitive ability to serve as commander in chief, particularly while overseeing US military actions tied to the escalating conflict with Iran.

'On Easter Sunday, President Trump threatened to destroy Iran's bridges and power plants,' Jacobs stated while presenting a post attributed to Trump that used aggressive language, warning: 'Open the f----- strait you crazy b-------, or you'll be living in hell - JUST WATCH!'

She pointed out that only a couple of days later, the president had also shared a post stating that an entire civilization 'will die tonight, never to be brought back again,' adding that while he did not want that outcome, it was likely to happen.

Jacobs, who represents California's 51st Congressional District, told Hegseth she has been receiving messages from military families expressing worry about the president's mental stability and questioning whether he is fit to act as commander in chief while deploying service members into dangerous situations.

Jacobs finally asked Hegseth, 'Our troops, who have shown incredible bravery and tactical proficiency, deserve to know that their leaders are focused and stable. So Mr Secretary, you are with the president a lot, and it pains me to even have to ask this about our president but my constituents lives are at stake. Do you believe the the president is mentally stable enough to be the commander-in-chief?'

Hegseth's 'Unrelated' Response to Query

Hegseth's response veered away from the question entirely, shifting the focus to former US President Joe Biden. 'Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?' Jacobs pushed back, stating that Donald Trump had been in office for about a year and a half, while Biden was no longer in office.

'You did not. And I won't even engage with the level of disparagement that you're putting on the commander-in-chief, who indeed uh is, I, I mean every, I mean, I mean, every single day,' Hegseth replied with visible anger and frustration.

Jacobs proceeded to remind the Defence Secretary that Joe Biden was no longer president, as she tried to steer the discussion back to her question. Hegseth then shifted into strong praise of Donald Trump, describing him as the 'sharpest' and 'most insightful' commander in chief in recent generations.

'And you want to compare, I mean you want to ask that question after you and your fellow Democrats defended Joe Biden, who could barely speak and didn't know what day of the week it was? He governed through an autopen,' Hegseth said in anger.

Hegsith Redirects Criticism to Ex-President Joe Biden

Following Jacob's attempt to redirect the exchange to her original question, Hegseth went on criticising Biden. 'We should be taking leaders at their word, so is there a reason we should not be taking our leader at his word?' Jacobs continued to press. Hegseth responded, 'Iran should not underestimate the will of President Trump and the United States military to achieve our mission.'

In the end, as the questioning continued, Hegseth shrugged and reiterated his support for the president as commander in chief.

Hegseth's response triggered visible tension in the hearing room, with lawmakers pressing him for clarity on whether concerns about leadership stability should be openly addressed when national security decisions are involved.