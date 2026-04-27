In an allegation that has drawn scrutiny of military resource use, reporter Ryan Grim, a journalist for Drop Site News, claims country star Kid Rock and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth took two Apache helicopters from a military base for a personal outing.

The controversy erupted when Grim posted on X that musician Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert James Ritchie, flew on his private jet to Fort Belvoir in Virginia and then — with Hegseth — used two Army Apache helicopters for what he referred to as a 'joyride'. Grim's post suggested the helicopters normally have two pilots but were flown with one pilot each so that the pair could 'ride shotgun'.

Scoop: Kid Rock flew to Fort Belvoir this morning on his private jet and took a little joy ride on 2 Apache helicopters with War Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to multiple Army sources, and backed up by flight data.



Apaches typically have 2 pilots, but they went up with one… — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 27, 2026

Grim's Claim and Unanswered Questions About Apache Use

The Daily Express US reported that Grim's post stated that both Kid Rock and Hegseth flew out of Fort Belvoir in two Apache helicopters on Monday morning, with flight data and Army sources backing the claim. The Express noted that these helicopters are not routinely stationed at Fort Belvoir, and a base spokesperson directed queries to Hegseth's office, deepening uncertainty over why the aircraft were made available.

Apaches are frontline attack helicopters used by the US Army for combat and defence purposes, not typically for personal transport. The fact that Grim's account emphasises the separate helicopters and one-pilot configuration has fuelled debate online about the appropriateness of using defence assets in this way.

Helicopter Flyovers and Military Responses

The helicopter controversy did not begin with Grim's allegation. In late March, two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were filmed hovering near Kid Rock's Nashville-area home, in footage shared by the singer that went viral online. Those flights prompted an Army Regulation 15-6 administrative inquiry to assess compliance with aviation safety and Federal Aviation Administration rules.

Army pilots were initially suspended while the inquiry took place, but Hegseth personally lifted those suspensions, declaring 'no punishment' and 'no investigation' and urging the pilots to 'carry on, patriots'. Critics argued that Hegseth's intervention sidelined Army procedures and accountability, and raised questions about whether the helicopter flyovers were appropriate or politically motivated.

That event, and the later claim by Grim of a helicopter outing, have compounded concerns about the blending of military resources with high-profile personalities and politics.

Taxpayers, Military Asset Use, and Public Scrutiny

A central point of public contention is whether US taxpayers effectively footed the bill for the alleged helicopter excursion. Apache helicopters are costly both in terms of fuel and maintenance, and the use of two such aircraft for a non-operational flight has raised eyebrows in Washington.

Even amid the Trump administration's broader push to showcase patriotic symbolism, the use of military gear in ways perceived as personal or ceremonial has been controversial. Videos and social posts accompanying the helicopter flyovers — including ones where Kid Rock saluted as the aircraft hovered nearby — have amplified these perceptions.

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Broader Political and Public Reaction

Reaction across social and political spheres has been mixed. Some supporters of Hegseth and Kid Rock have celebrated the flights as patriotic gestures, while others have called for greater oversight and accountability of defence expenditures.

Without formal confirmation from the Department of Defence or the Army as to whether public funds directly financed the helicopter flights, the debate is likely to persist.

The Pentagon has not issued a formal statement confirming Monday's flight. Grim cited Army sources and flight data in his original post. No response has been issued by Kid Rock's representatives or Hegseth's office.