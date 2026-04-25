Turning Point USA is haemorrhaging members at an accelerating rate, with a growing wave of resignations now drawing direct links to leaked internal Zoom calls and allegations that executives have exploited religious language to consolidate power since the assassination of founder Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. His widow, Erika Kirk, was unanimously elected CEO and chair of the board by 18 September. Since then, a string of leaked recordings, mass firings and public resignations has exposed the organisation's internal culture.

A YouTube creator using the channel name 'LemmeReact' stated on 22 April 2026 that they had severed ties with TPUSA on 10 April 2026, citing the leaked Zoom calls and what they described as executives weaponising Jesus to serve a leadership agenda. Their departure mirrors a mounting pattern of disillusionment inside the organisation Charlie Kirk built.

The Leaked Zoom Calls That Upended TPUSA's Internal Image

The controversy ignited in late January 2026, when political commentator Candace Owens published leaked audio from two separate internal TPUSA recordings. The first, dated 16 September 2025, showed Erika Kirk addressing staff on Zoom just six days after her husband's death. Critics focused on her upbeat tone, describing the call as jarring given the circumstances.

⚡️🇺🇸BREAKING:



FULL LEAKED TPUSA ZOOM CALL showing Erika Kirk speaking with staff just days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, cheerfully discussing attendance, merchandise sales and metrics from his memorial which took place 11 days after his death.pic.twitter.com/P5DdNmFS7P — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) January 29, 2026

In the recording, Erika Kirk referred to her late husband as 'obviously celebrating in heaven' and then discussed what she called 'the event of the century,' a reference to Kirk's memorial, alongside attendance metrics and merchandise sales. She also reassured staff that 'everyone's job is safe' and urged employees to put aside personal conflicts, stating, 'My husband's dead. Like, I'm not trying to be morbid, but he's dead, and it puts into perspective how short life is.'

A second leaked call, reportedly from 22 September 2025, also drew attention for an upbeat tone as Erika discussed donor growth and fulfilment of hat orders. Owens framed both releases as evidence of a misalignment between TPUSA's public grief and its private priorities. TPUSA did not issue a public statement confirming or denying the full authenticity of either recording.

The leak also accompanied reports of mass layoffs. According to Catholics For Catholics, somewhere between 12 and 40 employees were reportedly terminated. Several fired staff described being let go suddenly, without explanation, with one woman allegedly dismissed by a phone call from the general counsel while she was at home alone with her children.

The 'God's Plan' Claim and Allegations of Religious Manipulation

The accusations of religious manipulation reached a peak following a leaked video from AmFest 2026, TPUSA's flagship conference held in Phoenix. The footage, which the Jimmy Dore Show shared widely on social media, allegedly captured TPUSA figure Mikey McCoy asserting that Charlie Kirk's assassination was 'God's plan' to usher in Erika Kirk's leadership.

Why I Quit Turning Point USA 🇺🇸https://t.co/H0QN0AOgMO — Mason Lemme (@LemmeReact) April 23, 2026

Social media reactions were swift and furious across the political spectrum. One viral post read: 'Mikey McCoy claims Charlie Kirk's death was "God's plan" to usher in the coming of Erika Kirk. Make it all stop.'

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK??????????



Mikey McCoy claims Charlie Kirk’s death was “God's plan” to usher in the coming of Erika Kirk.



MAKE IT ALL STOP, WHY IS SHE LITERALLY ON A PEDESTAL IN THIS VIDEO????????? pic.twitter.com/gFbpDlLKiQ — Ginny Robinson (@ImGinnyRobinson) January 29, 2026

Critics argued that framing a politically motivated murder as divine providence served to neutralise internal dissent and lend spiritual authority to Erika Kirk's consolidation of control. TPUSA has characterised these interpretations as unfounded.

Erika Kirk herself has publicly rejected conspiratorial readings of her husband's death, calling them a 'mind virus' in multiple interviews. She has urged the movement to focus on justice and healing rather than internal infighting. Still, for members like those on the 'LemmeReact' channel, the combination of Zoom call footage and religious framing proved impossible to reconcile with the organisation's stated values.

Chapter Leaders Resign as Organisation's Credibility Fractures

The most publicly documented departure came on 22 April 2026, when Caroline Mattox, president of TPUSA's University of Georgia chapter, published a resignation letter on Instagram. She cited the 14 April 2026 TPUSA event at UGA, where Erika Kirk did not appear, ostensibly due to security concerns, while Vice President JD Vance addressed a quarter-full arena.

'It became evident to me that the organisation's current direction no longer aligns with the principles upon which it was founded,' Mattox wrote. 'I witnessed firsthand what I believe to be the organisation's true direction following Charlie's passing, and I have significant concerns about its messaging and current trajectory.' She added: 'Charlie spent his life fighting for truth, and I do not believe he would stand for the blatant dishonesty now being spread by the organisation that he built.'

The University of Georgia was not an isolated case. The University of Arkansas chapter formally disbanded the previous month, with former president Dino Fantegrossi stating that members were 'put off by how Charlie Kirk has been used by TPUSA since his assassination.' A separate TPUSA event at Baylor University in Texas on 22 April drew so few attendees that all press credentials were revoked, with Baylor's student newspaper reporting that VIP sections remained visibly empty.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show who took over the on-air role after Kirk's death, has defended the organisation's direction. In a December 2025 interview with the Daily Caller, he said: 'If I'm being completely honest, I feel like the entire world has been a daze since Charlie was assassinated. At this point, it's my honour to do it. I feel like it's my duty.'