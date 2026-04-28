Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth put rock star Kid Rock in the seat of a £75 million ($100 million) US Army attack helicopter on 28 April 2026, less than a month after military pilots were suspended for buzzing the same celebrity's Tennessee home during a nationwide anti-Trump protest.

Hegseth and Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, both flew in AH-64 Apache attack helicopters at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell framing the flights as a Freedom 250 community relations event tied to America's 250th anniversary commemoration.

Open-source flight tracking data shows Kid Rock's private jet departed Nashville early that morning and touched down at Fort Belvoir at 06:30, according to the Military Air Tracking Alliance, a group of open-source analysts monitoring military aviation worldwide. Critics on Capitol Hill and in statehouses were quick to ask who was picking up the bill.

Open-Source Flight Data Tracks the Apache Excursion at Fort Belvoir

According to the Military Air Tracking Alliance's logs, an AH-64 Apache lifted off at Fort Belvoir shortly after 13:00 on Monday, flew several loops over the base, and landed approximately ten minutes later.

That aircraft was part of a larger contingent, four Apaches and two H-60 Blackhawk helicopters, that had repositioned to Fort Belvoir from Fort Campbell in Kentucky the previous Saturday. An Army official, speaking anonymously because the details were not authorised for public release, told the Associated Press that flying an Apache costs approximately £5,250 ($7,000) per hour.

Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!)



Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the… pic.twitter.com/7EyhlaCeUj — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 28, 2026

Hegseth posted photos of himself and Kid Rock standing in front of an Apache and wrote on social media: 'Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops. The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America's 250th, home of the free because of the brave.'

Pentagon chief spokesperson Sean Parnell said Ritchie 'participated in multiple troop touches with service members and filmed videos for Memorial Day, America's 250th birthday, and for his Freedom 250 tour.'

The Tennessee Fly-By That Put Military Pilots Under Scrutiny

The April flight came less than a month after a separate incident that drew national attention. On 28 March 2026, AH-64 Apaches from the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell hovered near Kid Rock's 27,000-square-foot Tennessee estate, which he calls the 'Southern White House,' on the same afternoon that anti-Trump 'No Kings' protests were taking place across Nashville.

This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iD5mmkaXv1 — KidRock (@KidRock) March 28, 2026

Kid Rock posted video on X showing him saluting a hovering Apache from his poolside deck. The Washington Post subsequently reported that the Army grounded two helicopter crews and opened a formal investigation after finding the aircraft had deviated from an authorised training route. A 101st Airborne Division spokesperson told local Nashville station WSMV4 the flyby was 'entirely coincidental' with the protests.

Hegseth reversed the Army's decision within days. He wrote on X: 'No punishment. No investigation. Carry on, patriots.' When asked at an executive order signing ceremony, President Trump said the crew 'probably shouldn't have been doing it' but added he would take a look at the situation.

Lawmakers and Governors Challenge Hegseth on Taxpayer Cost

The April flight drew immediate reaction from both elected officials and state leaders. California Governor Gavin Newsom's office posted publicly: 'Why are taxpayers paying to fly Kid Rock around on $100 million helicopters?'

Why are taxpayers paying to fly Kid Rock around on $100 million helicopters? https://t.co/SU1JgB7Lgb — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) April 27, 2026

Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, a Democrat, former Army Ranger, and member of the House Armed Services Committee,posted: 'Why is Pete Hegseth spending your taxpayer dollars to give Kid Rock "joy rides" on Apache helicopters?'

Why is Pete Hegseth spending your taxpayer dollars to give Kid Rock “joy rides” on Apache helicopters? https://t.co/fTnOGaIldR — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 27, 2026

The Pentagon's standard response to such questions is that celebrity and public flights fulfil pilot training requirements and therefore do not represent additional costs to taxpayers. That argument has not satisfied critics who say the pattern, from the uninvestigated Tennessee fly-by to the guided Fort Belvoir ride, shows Hegseth using military assets to reward a prominent Trump ally.

When the Defence Secretary controls the investigation and signs off on the flight, there is no independent check left to ask whether the mission serves the troops or simply the brand.