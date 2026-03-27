Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth led a Christian worship service at the Pentagon on Wednesday, invoking Jesus in a prayer that called for 'violence against those who deserve no mercy.' The service, livestreamed for civilian employees and uniformed military personnel, drew attention for the specificity of Hegseth's religious language and the aggressive tone of his prayer amid the ongoing Iran war.

'Every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,' Hegseth prayed, adding that God should grant service members 'wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.'

Hegseth described the service as a fitting monthly gathering, noting the heightened significance given current military operations. He read passages from the Psalms, including one stating, 'I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed.'

Religious Specificity Raises Questions

Statements of faith are common among US officials, but experts say Hegseth's emphasis on Jesus Christ and a particular evangelical tradition is unusual for a defence secretary. As cited by PBS, Ronit Stahl, historian and author of 'Enlisting Faith: How the Military Chaplaincy Shaped Religion and State in Modern America,' noted that the specificity of Hegseth's Christian faith differs from broader religious language typically used in government settings.

Hegseth is a member of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a conservative network co-founded by Christian nationalist Doug Wilson. CREC pastors have preached at Hegseth's Pentagon services at least three times, including Wilson in February.

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Legal Challenges and Government Scrutiny

Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking Pentagon records relating to Hegseth's worship services. The organisation claims that taxpayer-funded resources are being used to promote a preferred religion and that federal employees may feel pressured to attend.

'Secretaries Hegseth and Chavez-DeRemer are abusing the power of their government positions and taxpayer-funded resources to impose their preferred religion on federal workers,' said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United. The group has also filed a similar lawsuit regarding prayer gatherings hosted by Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Changes to Military Chaplaincy

Hegseth recently announced reforms aimed at what he described as 'making the chaplain corps great again.' Chaplains will focus more on religious ministry rather than therapeutic self-help and will wear religious insignia instead of rank. The number of recognised religious affiliations in the military will drop from over 200 to 31, affecting small Protestant denominations, atheists, agnostics, and other groups.

The changes are intended to reduce anxiety among service members seeking spiritual care. According to a 2019 congressional report, nearly 70% of troops identify as Christian, with smaller numbers identifying as Jewish, Muslim, atheist, agnostic, or followers of Eastern religions.

Hegseth's Personal Faith Journey

Hegseth, raised Baptist, experienced a turning point in his faith in 2018 and began attending an evangelical church in New Jersey. He later relocated to a Nashville suburb with his family, enrolling his children in a classical Christian school affiliated with the CREC.

Since May 2025, Hegseth has hosted monthly Pentagon worship services, primarily featuring evangelical pastors. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, a Southern Baptist and former Air Force chaplain, delivered the sermon at Wednesday's service, emphasising overcoming fear and following Jesus.

Hegseth has previously defended the services, saying they help him personally and acknowledging criticism from advocates for freedom from religion.