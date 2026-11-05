President Donald Trump's September meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani alarmed House Republicans, according to the Wall Street Journal, with House Speaker Mike Johnson later reportedly calling the Gracie Mansion visit an 'unforced error'.

The account emerged after Democrats secured majorities in both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms.

The new Congress takes office on 3 January 2027, but Republicans are already examining decisions that complicated their campaigns.

Donald Trump's Mamdani Visit Frustrated House Republicans

Republican strategists had planned to portray Mamdani, a democratic socialist elected mayor in 2025, as evidence of the Democratic Party's leftward shift. The message mattered particularly to Republican House candidates in New York.

Mamdani invited Trump to Gracie Mansion during the president's September visit for the United Nations General Assembly. They met on 21 September, despite objections from some White House aides, the Journal reported.

House Republicans were 'apoplectic', the newspaper reported, citing Johnson's account to White House officials. They feared images of the president appearing friendly with Mamdani would undermine their attacks on the mayor.

Trump went ahead with the visit. Johnson subsequently described it to others as an 'unforced error' in a difficult election year, the Journal said. Those private conversations have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Donald Trump's Warm Words Contrast With Campaign Attacks

The meeting itself is documented in an official New York City transcript. Both leaders discussed affordability, proposed development at Sunnyside Yard and immigration protections affecting Haitian New Yorkers.

Mamdani defended meeting a political opponent, saying, 'I will work with anyone, no matter what party they belong to.'

Trump offered unusually warm public remarks. 'I want him to be a great mayor,' he said, adding that Mamdani had 'great potential'.

The exchange contrasted with the campaign message Republicans had hoped to sustain. It did not mean the two men had resolved their differences. Mamdani said they remained divided over immigration.

Nor does the Journal's account establish that the meeting changed the outcome of any race.

Donald Trump Faced Wider Warnings Before Midterm Losses

The Journal described broader disputes over Trump's priorities. Advisers reportedly urged greater attention to living costs, while Trump continued to discuss his White House ballroom and proposed triumphal arch.

Some aides also objected to his decision to host Chinese President Xi Jinping. The state dinner took place on 24 September, according to White House records.

Internal Republican polling, as described by the Journal, suggested voters blamed Trump for inflation and reacted badly to rising petrol prices. The newspaper said he sometimes dismissed unwelcome polling.

In South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Trump-backed Senator Darline Graham, who was appointed after her brother, Lindsey Graham, died in July.

Graham had previously beaten Representative Ralph Norman for the Republican nomination. Norman told the Journal, 'It really didn't have to be this way.' He added, 'Pride goeth before the fall.'