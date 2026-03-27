Episode 12 of The Pitt introduced a new character, Mr. Cohen, while developments in the storyline have raised questions about the future of Dr Robby. The episode aired on 26 March as part of the show's second season and continues the programme's real-time hospital format. The instalment focuses on events inside the emergency department as staff respond to a range of cases.

Mr. Cohen is played by Dann Florek, according to entertainment reporting by SlashFilm. The character appears as part of a patient storyline following a car accident involving his wife, bringing both individuals into the hospital for assessment.

The episode also includes developments involving Dr Robby, played by Noah Wyle, whose storyline has progressed throughout the season. Scenes in Episode 12 show continued pressure on the character in both professional and personal contexts. The show has not confirmed any changes to the character's status or future in the series.

Mr. Cohen Introduced in Episode 12

Mr. Cohen is introduced in Episode 12 after accidentally striking his wife with his car, bringing both to the emergency department for evaluation. While his wife is found to have only a minor fracture, the incident raises concerns among the medical team about Mr. Cohen's balance and possible underlying health issues affecting his ability to drive.

The storyline develops into a discussion of medical ethics, particularly the tension between maintaining independence in older patients and ensuring their safety. When the couple's daughter arrives, the situation expands to include family involvement in treatment decisions, highlighting the complexities of assessing risk, autonomy and responsibility in geriatric care.

The role is played by Dann Florek, known for his long-running portrayal of Captain Cragen in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. His appearance adds a veteran presence to the episode, which situates the storyline within the show's broader procedural and character-driven framework.

Read more The Pitt Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, UK Time and Spoilers: Is The ER About To Collapse? The Pitt Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, UK Time and Spoilers: Is The ER About To Collapse?

Dr Robby's Planned Departure

Episode 12 continues an ongoing storyline involving Dr Robby, who is preparing to leave the hospital for a planned motorcycle trip. The character has been shown managing a high workload within the emergency department while also making arrangements to step away from his role.

In earlier episodes, dialogue between Robby and other staff members referenced concerns about his wellbeing and decisions. In Episode 12, these concerns continue, with scenes showing colleagues questioning his timing and readiness to leave during a demanding period in the department.

Uncertainty Over Robby's Future

Across the current season, the storyline has included references to Robby's plans to step away from his role temporarily. Scenes have also shown other characters discussing how the department would operate in his absence and whether his responsibilities can be redistributed.

These developments form part of the show's ongoing narrative. The producers have not indicated that these elements point to a confirmed outcome for the character, including whether he will leave permanently.

#thepittspoilers robby finally told ogilvie to shut the fuck up, who cheered pic.twitter.com/8P8XVCvY2q — ziggy 🩺 (@ziggystarrdst) March 13, 2026

suicide tw //



have we considered the idea that robby was never intending to go on a motorcycle trip at all and is just using it as an excuse to get his affairs in order and say his goodbyes before ending his life — hailey | pitt spoilers (@KlNGD0N) March 10, 2026

Episode Release Schedule

The Pitt releases new episodes weekly on HBO Max as part of its second season. Episode 12 is one of 15 instalments scheduled for release, following the show's real-time structure in which each episode represents a set period within the hospital.

Upcoming episodes are expected to continue the existing storylines involving both Mr. Cohen and Dr Robby. No official plot details have been released by the network ahead of the next instalment.