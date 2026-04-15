Dr Sandra Lee, known as 'Dr Pimple Popper', has built a global following by documenting unusual dermatological cases, ranging from a 45-year-old pencil fragment embedded in a patient's hand to some of the largest blackheads recorded on television. Her programme, which airs on TLC and streaming platforms including Discovery+ in the UK, follows patients seeking treatment for long-standing skin conditions.

Among the most widely discussed cases is that of a patient named Jennifer, who presented with a hardened mass in her hand. During the procedure, Lee discovered the lump was caused by a fragment of pencil graphite that had remained in the tissue for more than four decades. The case is frequently referenced by viewers due to its unusual cause and the length of time the condition went undiagnosed.

Another notable case involved what became known as the 'Diligence Blackhead', a large dilated pore of Winer that had developed over many years. The growth, located on a patient's back, had reached a significant size before removal. Footage of the extraction became one of the programme's most widely viewed segments, contributing to its online popularity.

From Pencil Fragment to 'Diligence Blackhead'

The conditions featured on the programme are often extreme examples of more common dermatological issues. According to the British Association of Dermatologists, lipomas are benign fatty lumps that develop beneath the skin and are usually harmless, although they can grow larger over time.

Similarly, dilated pores and cysts can worsen without treatment. The programme has been credited with increasing awareness of when professional care may be needed, although dermatologists caution against attempting similar procedures outside a clinical setting.

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Lee has also stated in interviews that procedures shown on the programme are carried out in sterile conditions, highlighting the risks associated with non-medical attempts at removal.

Why Viewers Keep Watching

The appeal of 'Dr Pimple Popper' is often linked to the combination of medical procedures and patient stories. Episodes typically follow individuals who have lived with visible skin conditions for years, sometimes affecting their mobility, confidence or daily life.

The format centres on treatment and visible results, with episodes often concluding with a follow-up showing the patient's recovery. This structure has contributed to the programme's continued popularity across broadcast and streaming platforms.

Sandra Lee Returns to Filming After On-Set Stroke

In April 2026, Lee returned to television with a new series, Dr Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, following a pause in filming. In an interview with People, she confirmed that production had been halted after she experienced an ischaemic stroke while on set in November 2025.

Lee said she initially mistook the symptoms for fatigue before later receiving medical confirmation. Filming was paused for approximately two months while she recovered and underwent therapy. She has since said she is 'pretty much back to normal' and has resumed work.

Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, reveals she suffered a stroke while filming her Lifetime series and production had to stop for two months.



"What essentially happened is I had a part of my brain that died," she tells People. "There’s a lot of PTSD because it happened… pic.twitter.com/LGOXE8RrPh — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026

The new season is scheduled to premiere on 20 April, with promotional material referencing the medical emergency as part of the storyline.

Lasting Appeal in Medical Reality TV

From rare cases such as long-term foreign objects embedded in tissue to widely viewed extractions of large blackheads and cysts, 'Dr Pimple Popper' continues to document a range of dermatological conditions in a clinical setting.

While the procedures may appear unusual, they reflect recognised medical treatments carried out under controlled conditions. As new episodes are released, the programme remains focused on both treatment and patient outcomes, maintaining its place as a widely viewed example of medical reality television.