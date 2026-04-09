For over two decades, the literary world has been captivated by the dark, twisting narratives of Freida McFadden. Readers across the globe who devour 'The Housemaid' have always known that she wears a disguise.

However, many were shocked when she finally revealed her true identity. It appears that she has been hiding in plain sight, trading her stethoscope for a laptop under the cover of a simple brunette wig and a pair of spectacles. McFadden has finally decided to unmask herself, and her fans are surprised.

The Secret Life of Doctor Sara Cohen

In a revelation that has stunned the publishing industry, the woman known as Freida McFadden has stepped forward to identify herself as Sara Cohen. Cohen is not just a writer; she is a practising physician who has successfully navigated a double life for 23 years. By day, she managed the high-stakes environment of a hospital, and by night, she crafted the psychological thrillers that have topped bestseller lists worldwide.

The author admitted that her anonymity was maintained through a remarkably low-tech strategy involving different make-up and hairpieces. This allowed her to attend public events and conduct interviews without her hospital colleagues or patients ever connecting her to the literary phenomenon. She effectively functioned as a 'real-life Hannah Montana', maintaining two entirely separate professional reputations that never intersected until today.

McFadden decided that 'it's time' to reveal her identity.

'I'm at a point in my career when I'm tired of this being a secret. I'm tired of people debating if I'm a real person or if I'm three men,' she told USA Today. 'I am a real person and I have a real identity and I don't have anything to hide.'

Cohen's background in medicine, specifically her work as a 'brain doctor', has provided a unique foundation for her writing. Many fans now believe her medical expertise is the secret ingredient behind the intricate mental games played out in her novels. This transition from the operating theatre to the NYT bestseller list marks one of the most successful instances of authorial anonymity in modern history.

Freida McFadden Unmasked

In her interview, she explained that she wears wigs because 'I have no idea how to style my hair.' The Daily Mail shared some photos of McFadden without her wig, and her hair is 'much frizzier.' Also, in real life, she actually wears glasses.

According to McFadden, she adopted a pen name to prevent her literary pursuits from interfering with her medical profession.

'My whole goal was to keep it a secret until I was (ready to) step back from my doctor job, so it wouldn't be like everyone I work with suddenly knew and it compromised my ability to do my job,' she explained.

Her colleagues eventually discovered her secret life and reportedly remained supportive by keeping her identity secret. In late 2023, McFadden quit working full-time and only goes to the hospital once or twice a month. She admitted that she was 'overwhelmed' from living in both worlds.

Now that she has finally revealed her identity to the world, McFadden assured her fans that nothing much will change because she has shared the real her all along, except for her name.

'Even though the name will be a surprise, nothing else will. I've always been genuine with my readers,' she said.

Social Media Reacts To The Great Unmasking

The digital landscape erupted as news of Cohen's true identity broke, with readers expressing a mix of shock and profound admiration on X (formerly Twitter). One fan said they were 'totally gobsmacked' by the reveal, particularly the fact that she had managed to stay hidden for two decades despite her massive fame.

Comparisons were quickly drawn to other medical professionals who turned to fiction, such as Michael Crichton, the creator of the 'Jurassic Park' series. 'I love when authors are undercover physicians like Michael Crichton,' one wrote.

Supporters celebrated the news as a win for women in STEM, noting that Cohen is 'proof you can have multiple chapters.' 'A brain doctor writing psychological thrillers?' one remarked before adding, 'No wonder those twists hit so hard.'

Others were simply fascinated by the simplicity of her disguise, noting that she 'managed to stay hidden, just using a wig'. 'A real-life Hannah Montana! You can really hide your identity with a WIG!' Felipe Neto wrote.

Eu tô gag embasbacada — lice 𐚁🦉 (@alwaysmiocast) April 9, 2026

M-A-N-O!!!



A Hannah Montana da vida real! Realmente dá pra esconder a identidade com uma PERUCA!



A Freida McFadden, escritora de A Empregada e vários outros, revelou hoje sua identidade: Sara Cohen.



Desde 2013 ela conseguiu esconder, só usando peruca, make e óculos diferentes.… pic.twitter.com/Kvbisu185z — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) April 9, 2026

A brain doctor writing psychological thrillers? The ultimate 'don’t quit your day job' success story. No wonder those twists hit so hard. — Mathmiles (@PleasantUgbobor) April 9, 2026

Women in STEM (and lit) doing the most! From doctor to NYT bestseller... Sara Cohen is proof you can have multiple chapters. Proud of her for owning it 🔥 — WhisperedReign 💋💄👑 (@tfmakena) April 9, 2026

With her secret finally out, the neurologist and bestseller author has proved that even in the age of digital footprints, a well-placed wig can protect a decades-long double life. Fans have embraced the revelation with enthusiasm, finding it remarkably fitting that a master of psychological thrillers managed to pull off the ultimate real-world plot twist.