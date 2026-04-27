Euphoria Season 3, Episode 4 looks grim as it teased dead ends for each of the key characters' stories.

What would have been a special day for Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) was sabotaged toward the end of Euphoria Season 3, Episode 3. That shocking cliffhanger doesn't bode well for the couple, but the Episode 4 preview offered some hope for their dysfunctional love story.

Episode 4 is scheduled to release in the US on Sunday, 3 May, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. In the UK, it airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2 a.m. on Monday, 4 May, aligning with the US Sunday premiere. The show has always leaned heavily on nihilistic themes, and Season 3 doesn't disappoint, because the stories are really getting bleak.

Actor Explains Euphoria Season 3's Graphic Scene

Titled 'Kitty Likes to Dance,' Episode 4 picks up in the immediate aftermath of Cassie and Nate's brutal wedding‑night attack, which left the latter traumatised and injured. Page Six confirmed that violent cliffhanger involved 'a few days' of filming and a prosthetic toe for Elordi.

'There's a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing,' Jack Topalian told the outlet. He plays Naz, the shady businessman who gatecrashed Nate's wedding to collect debt money. After threatening Nate during the wedding reception, Naz and his henchman ambushed Nate and Cassie at their mansion, leading to one of the show's most violent moments.

'The clippers that they gave me have pretty sharp edges. So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake's toe,' Topalian said, referring to Elordi's mutilation scene. 'If I squeezed a little too hard, it would literally cut his toe,' he explained. 'But, everything turned out well! There were no mishaps, no accidents.'

Dark Turns for Euphoria's Key Players in Season 3

Beyond Nate and Cassie's sabotaged wedding night, Episode 4 will delve deeper into the toxic thread that could bind them to Rue (Zendaya), Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and Laurie's (Martha Kelly) stories. Episode 4's preview showed Rue under the DEA's custody, interrogated over her surveilled activities in Mexico.

The same teaser shows Alamo looming over Rue, saying, 'I see you've got that look in your eye. Like a rat. Trying to figure out where it's gonna go next.' Meanwhile, Laurie is seen at a sombre funeral, murmuring, 'My perfect little guy,' right before the scene shows a grave with a wooden coffin.

As Rue heads into what appears to be a stand-off with Alamo, Cassie pivots into a new persona to help her and Nate climb out of debt. The Episode 4 preview shows Cassie in a 'brand‑new avatar,' hinting at her reinvented and monetised public image.

What Can Euphoria Fans Expect from Season 3?

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Season 3 is also expected to unravel Cal's story, its impact on Nate and the broader Jacobs family, with the threat of legal fallout and public scandal hanging over all of them. Next episode's preview may have alluded to this, teasing a battered Nate testifying before an inquiring committee.

For Rue, the looming DEA confrontation may force her to choose between protecting herself and exposing others, including Laurie and those drawn into her orbit. One scene showed Rue and Maddy (Alexa Demie) being held at gunpoint and forced to their knees.

Season 3 will continue to peel back the layers of Cassie and Nate's relationship, which Episode 3 framed as glamorous but also deeply toxic. The Episode 4 preview emphasised this by contrasting their wedding spectacle with their life as newlyweds, which is already starting to fall apart behind the scenes.