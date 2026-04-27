Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) finally tie the knot in Euphoria Season 3's latest episode, 'The Ballad of Paladin'. But while Cassie got the lavish wedding she wanted, including the $50,000 worth of flowers, the day quickly turned into a nightmare.

The wedding was already full of tension, especially with Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) in attendance, and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane) crossing paths with Jules (Hunter Schafer) again. But the real chaos began when the loan shark Naz (Jack Topalian) crashed the party. Earlier in the season, viewers learned that Nate is badly in debt, and Naz arrives to collect what he is owed.

Cassie is furious after learning that Nate has been lying, though the two later reconcile after he promises her that he will get them out of trouble. But things take a brutal turn when they arrive home and realise they're not alone—Naz is already waiting.

One of his henchmen beats Nate and cuts off his toe, while Cassie is left bleeding and crying after she was pushed to the ground. Things get darker as the show is nearing towards its second half.

When Will 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 Come Out?

New episodes of Euphoria air every Sunday in the US at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. In the UK, it airs at 2:00 a.m. the following day, Monday, on Sky Atlantic and NOW, in line with the US release.

Euphoria Season 3 consists of eight episodes. Here is the release schedule for the remaining episodes of the season.

Episode 4 – 'Kitty Likes to Dance': Monday, 4 May, UK (Sunday, 3 May, US)

Episode 5 – 'This Little Piggy': Monday, 11 May, UK (Sunday, 10 May, US)

Episode 6 – 'Stand Still and See': Monday, 18 May, UK (Sunday, 17 May, US)

Episode 7 – 'Rain or Shine': Monday, 25 May, UK (Sunday, 24 May, US)

Episode 8 – 'In God We Trust': Monday, 1 June, UK (Sunday, 31 May, US)

Episode 4 will be released at 2:00 a.m. on 4 May in the UK. It's expected to run around 60 minutes, similar to previous episodes.

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 Trailer Reveals What's Next

The preview for the next episode offers a glimpse at what may be ahead. Rue (Zendaya) gets questioned by DEA agents about a photo of her in Mexico.

The trailer then cuts to Lexi (Maude Apatow) calling Jules about a 'cool opportunity'. Elsewhere, Nate appears in court, saying 'I believe everything happens for a reason,' before the trailer shifts to Maddy and Cassie seemingly working together. Maddy tells Cassie, 'Let's do something about your look.'

Then, she tells Cassie to get Brandon, a person with 20 million followers, to post a video of her looking hot. Given that Nate is in debt, it appears that Cassie will turn to becoming an OnlyFans influencer to raise funds. Viewers also have yet to see what Maddy is really up to.

The trailer then turns to Rue reviewing footage, and Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) says, 'See, you got that look in your eye. Like a rat trying to figure out where it's gonna go next.' This suggests Rue may soon be in trouble again, with the preview ending with her being threatened at gunpoint.

As always, Euphoria looks set to deliver more shocking episodes for fans. All eyes are now on next week's episode.