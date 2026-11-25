Prince William left Robert Irwin embarrassed by bringing up his underwear modelling photographs during a television appearance, the Australian conservationist has revealed.

In an interview published by Extra on Monday, 23 November 2026, Irwin recalled his surprise at seeing the photographs displayed in front of the future king.

Irwin and William appeared together on the 23 October episode of The Graham Norton Show to promote the Earthshot Prize. They joined actresses Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham on the BBC chat show, where a discussion about environmental conservation took an unexpected turn.

Robert Irwin on Embarrassing Prince William Moment

Speaking to Extra, the 22-year-old conservationist jokingly suggested that William and Norton might have arranged the surprise without his knowledge. Irwin said he had expected to discuss environmental issues, rather than revisit his modelling career.

'Looking at those photos with Prince William, that was not on my bingo card,' Irwin recalled. He described the experience as one of the most embarrassing moments of his life.

The photographs came from the April 2025 'Made for Down Under' campaign for Australian underwear brand Bonds. Featuring Irwin and musician Tkay Maidza, the campaign marked the brand's launch in the US and incorporated Australian wildlife into its advertising.

Irwin swapped his signature khakis for underwear, posing alongside snakes and other creatures. One photograph showed Steve Irwin's son wearing white boxer briefs with a large snake around his shoulders.

GRAHAM NORTON: “Someone who does not say no to photo opportunities is Robert Irwin. He loves photo opportunities.”



GRAHAM: “Now, these are wild… These are wildlife pictures…”



ROBERT IRWIN: “What's happening?”



GRAHAM: “…of Robert Irwin. You know the pictures we're going to… pic.twitter.com/lWLcOleNSu — Queen 💝 (@myqueenhachi) November 14, 2026

In the BBC footage, William joined the playful exchange, encouraging Norton to display the photographs. Waddingham also urged the host to show them, before offering Irwin a reassuring pat on the back.

'I'm still thinking about your python,' William later quipped, prompting Irwin to bury his face in the sofa. The exchange drew laughter from the other guests.

Despite the teasing, Irwin explained during the programme that he wanted the campaign to introduce wildlife conservation to audiences who might not ordinarily engage with the subject. The photographs therefore provided a light-hearted route into a topic he has discussed through his work as a conservationist.

Prince William and Earthshot

Speaking to HELLO! on 15 November, Irwin singled out William's sense of humour as a highlight of their television appearance. The 2025 Dancing with the Stars winner said he and Waddingham had laughed about the incident afterwards.

Their association extends beyond television through their shared conservation work. Irwin serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, which William founded in 2020 to support solutions to environmental challenges.

The pair reunited in Mumbai, India, for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony on 17 November. Irwin also co-hosted the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards, which Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended.

During his Extra interview, Irwin said he had thanked William for his conservation efforts by naming a crocodile after him. According to Irwin, the prince was delighted by the gesture.

23rd Birthday With Black Mambas

The conservationist also said he plans to spend his 23rd birthday, on 1 December, in South Africa with the Black Mambas, a predominantly female anti-poaching unit.

His family's charity, Wildlife Warriors, has helped fund the group's work for years, he explained. Rather than organising a conventional birthday celebration, Irwin intends to spend the occasion helping protect rhinos from poaching.