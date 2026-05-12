Former Prince Andrew is reportedly becoming increasingly isolated from the British royal family, as the lingering fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal continues to darken his public standing. New reports now claim he no longer has direct contact with his brother, King Charles III, raising fresh questions over just how deep the rift inside the House of Windsor has become.

Insiders have revealed that Andrew has been sending messages in an effort to reassure his brother that the disgraced royal will not be leaving the UK soon. However, those messages might not be reaching the monarch at all. So why is King Charles keeping his distance from his own brother?

Is King Charles Intentionally Ignoring Ex-Duke of York?

Read more Prince Andrew Fallout Lingers as King Charles Declines Meeting With Epstein Victim's Brother, With Palace Offering No Comment Prince Andrew Fallout Lingers as King Charles Declines Meeting With Epstein Victim's Brother, With Palace Offering No Comment

According to royal insiders, Andrew's communication with the monarch has allegedly been reduced to messages relayed through aides and intermediaries. The report claimed the disgraced royal has attempted to reassure palace officials that he has no plans to leave the United Kingdom while ongoing investigations linked to the Epstein files continue.

Andrew, now widely referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following the removal of his royal titles, has faced mounting scrutiny since new documents connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released earlier this year.

The scandal escalated dramatically in February when British authorities arrested Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office connected to allegations that he shared confidential trade information with Epstein during his time serving as the United Kingdom's special trade envoy. Investigators later released him under investigation, and no formal charges have yet been filed. Andrew has denied wrongdoing.

How The Epstein Controversy Affected The Royal Family

The controversy has reportedly created a major rift within the royal family. Sources close to the palace claim King Charles has deliberately distanced himself from his younger brother in an effort to protect the monarchy from further reputational damage.

Royal experts say the relationship between the brothers deteriorated significantly after the release of emails allegedly showing Andrew remained in contact with Epstein longer than previously acknowledged. One message reportedly sent in 2011 stated, 'We are in this together,' contradicting earlier claims that Andrew had cut ties with Epstein years earlier.

The Epstein controversy has already cost Andrew much of his royal standing. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military affiliations and royal patronages following public backlash over sexual assault allegations brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of abusing her when she was 17. Andrew denied the accusations but later settled the civil lawsuit without admitting liability.

In late 2025, King Charles reportedly took even more drastic action by initiating proceedings to remove Andrew's remaining royal titles and honours entirely.

The royal family's efforts to distance themselves from Andrew have become increasingly visible in public. Reports recently claimed that Catherine, Princess of Wales, was among the first senior royals to completely cut ties with him, allegedly refusing to attend events where he would be present.

Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have also reportedly struggled with the ongoing scandal. Princess Eugenie recently made her first public appearance in months amid reports the family has been emotionally strained by the controversy.

Where is Andrew Now?

The former royal is currently living on the Sandringham Estate after being forced out of Royal Lodge in Windsor. His security arrangements have also become a point of concern following a recent incident involving a masked man allegedly threatening him near his residence.

Despite the growing isolation, palace insiders say Andrew continues attempting to maintain some communication with the royal household. However, reports suggest King Charles remains focused on shielding the monarchy from the ongoing Epstein fallout as investigations continue.