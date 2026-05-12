Read more 'Furious' Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Plans to End 'Exile' With $2.4M Interview Threat, Claims Evidence in Andrew Scandal 'Furious' Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Plans to End 'Exile' With $2.4M Interview Threat, Claims Evidence in Andrew Scandal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' representative has dismissed claims that Sarah Ferguson once had a secret 'friends with benefits' relationship with the rapper, after allegations published in a royal biography triggered a fresh row.

The claims surfaced after royal author Andrew Lownie discussed allegations in his book Entitled, where he reportedly alleged that Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, had a private relationship with Combs between 2002 and 2004. The allegations were quickly denied by people close to both parties, with Diddy's spokesperson branding the story 'utterly ridiculous gossip.'

Diddy's Team Rejects Sarah Ferguson Rumours

According to The Mirror, Juda Engelmayer, speaking on behalf of Combs, dismissed the story outright in comments provided to The Mirror US. 'There are so many important and monumental events happening today; this utterly ridiculous gossip isn't one of them,' he said.

Sources close to Ferguson also strongly pushed back. One person described the claims as 'absolute fabricated nonsense' in remarks to the Telegraph. Despite that, Lownie has continued to defend the reporting behind the allegations.

'I stand by it, it's fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson,' the author reportedly told The Sunday Times.

According to claims attributed to unnamed insiders, Ferguson and Combs allegedly met during a New York party hosted by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2002. One source claimed the pair later stayed in luxury hotels together and maintained a discreet arrangement over several years. None of those allegations has been independently verified.

There is also no indication within the reporting that Ferguson was accused of criminal wrongdoing. No legal action linked to the claims has been announced, and no evidence has been publicly presented beyond anonymous sourcing cited in the book.

Claims on Fergie From Ex Bad Boy Records Staff

The latest story about Sarah Ferguson also included claims from unnamed sources close to Diddy. A former Bad Boy Records employee allegedly claimed that Combs once spoke about sexual encounters involving Ferguson, while another unnamed source described them as 'secret friends with benefits'. However, none of these claims has been proven publicly, and no evidence has been released.

Some parts of the story rely heavily on anonymous insider claims rather than documents or proof. For example, there was also an allegation that one of Combs' perfumes was inspired by Ferguson's preferences, though no evidence was provided to support that claim.

Where is Fergie Now?

Sarah Ferguson has stayed mostly out of the spotlight in 2026 as attention around Prince Andrew and his past connection to Jeffrey Epstein continues. While Andrew has largely stepped away from public royal life, Ferguson still appears at some charity events and occasional media appearances, although not as often as before.

Earlier this year, newly released Epstein-related documents brought fresh attention to some of Ferguson's past communications. However, she has not been accused of any crime.

Even after their divorce, Ferguson and Andrew are still believed to be very close. Reports say they continue spending a lot of time together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

At the same time, Ferguson has been focusing on health awareness after openly speaking about her cancer treatment over the past two years. She continues to support cancer charities, promote some of her books, and work on charity projects while mostly staying away from major royal drama.