Prince William looked 'unbothered' in Hastings on Thursday 9 July, royal fans claimed, as the Prince of Wales cheerfully played crazy golf in East Sussex while his brother Prince Harry returned to UK soil after losing his High Court battle against Associated Newspapers Limited.

The outing in Hastings followed a difficult week for Prince Harry, whose legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail was dismissed, according to court documents. The Duke of Sussex, who has made legal challenges against several British tabloids a central part of his post-royal life, is back in the UK for engagements linked to his long-standing charity work. The estranged brothers are once again in the same country, but there is no indication they plan to meet.

Prince William 'Unbothered' In Hastings, Say Royal Fans

The Hastings visit was part of Prince William's official programme of engagements, focused on community regeneration. On Thursday he toured Hastings Commons, a project that has turned neglected buildings into homes, workspaces and community hubs, before heading to the seafront for a light-hearted round of crazy golf.

Images shared on X showed the heir to the throne laughing with locals and taking on Murray Thompson, described as one of the UK's top-ranked crazy golfers, over three holes. The competitive streak was there, but so was something else that caught people's attention: the relaxed body language, the broad grin, the impression that whatever family turbulence is rumbling in the background, it is staying there.

Once the photos hit social media, commentary arrived at speed. One user posted a shot of the prince smiling with a golf club and captioned it, 'My unbothered King today.' Another simply wrote, 'Living his best life.' It is royal-watching shorthand, really, for a particular narrative about William: steady, focused, and not especially fussed about the drama.

Supportive posts poured in underneath. 'Prince William will make a first-class King,' one commenter said, praising him as 'an amazing person, a real family man who believes his immediate family come first, in my opinion.' That same user also called him 'a true leader in the world environment' and predicted 'a great day when he becomes King.'

Others leaned into the meme-ish tone that often colours royal fandom. 'Future King, future kinging,' one person quipped, while another applauded him for 'just out here doing your engagement and putting the focus on the communities and organisation. Love to see it.' A further admirer added, 'To become a King, it's necessary to understand the people. This man loves the people and it shows.'

It is the sort of gushing stuff that would normally be easy to dismiss, but the timing, coinciding with Harry's legal setback and trip home, gave it a sharper edge. Whether that is fair is another question.

Harry's UK Return And A Very Different Schedule

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been working through his own, very separate itinerary. During this UK visit he stopped at Birmingham Children's Hospital, where he met staff, patients and their families during a tour marking 20 years of WellChild's specialist nursing programme. The charity supports seriously ill children as they leave hospital and transition to care at home.

Hospital staff and families appeared visibly excited by the visit, according to those present, with Harry chatting to children on the wards and speaking with nurses about the pressures they face. It is familiar territory for him, the sort of hands-on, emotional work he has long said gives him purpose away from the institution he left.

The contrast is striking. On one side, the future king wielding a putter on a windy English seafront, projecting calm continuity. On the other, his younger brother moving through a paediatric ward, still very much a public figure but no longer a public servant in the royal sense. Same country, same bloodline, entirely different lives.

The legal backdrop underlines that divergence. Court records confirm that Harry's claim against Associated Newspapers Limited, brought to the High Court as part of his broader campaign against sections of the UK press, has not gone his way this week. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify every detail of the judgment, so take specific characterisations of the ruling lightly, but the broad outcome is clear enough, and it adds another layer of tension to an already fraught dynamic.

A Carefully Framed Public Image For William

Following the Hastings engagement, William and Catherine's official Instagram account shared a curated summary of the day. 'A visit to Hastings Commons, where neglected buildings have been transformed into homes, workspaces and welcoming community spaces,' the post read.

It went on, 'Meeting young people at the youth club and spending time in the 'Public Living Room,' a place where anyone can find warmth, conversation and connection. A powerful example of how community-led regeneration is creating opportunities and bringing people together.'

The language is classic modern-royal messaging, focused on community, connection and mental wellbeing. It also hints at how tightly managed the Prince and Princess of Wales' public image has become. The crazy golf, while fun, sat within a broader narrative about social projects and urban renewal.

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Whether William is genuinely 'unbothered' by Harry's presence in the UK, no one outside his inner circle can credibly say. What is clear is that the palace strategy is to keep him visibly on mission: working, smiling, meeting volunteers, framing himself as a future monarch rooted in everyday British life. Harry's battles, in court and in California, are being allowed to run on a parallel track.

For royal watchers, that split-screen view, two brothers on the same island moving through utterly separate worlds, has become the new normal. Any reunion, if it ever comes, will have to cut through a lot more than a round of crazy golf.