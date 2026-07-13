Prince William is said to hold 'absolute contempt' for Prince Harry and has no plans to see him during the Duke of Sussex's current five‑day visit to the UK, a royal commentator has claimed, despite the brothers being just miles apart in and around London this week.

Harry flew into Britain on Tuesday for a series of engagements after what has become a now‑familiar flurry of briefings and counter‑briefings over his security, travel and accommodation arrangements. The visit, which puts him back on home soil but outside the royal fold, has inevitably reignited questions over whether the long‑running rift with his brother and sister‑in‑law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, might finally ease. The early signs, if these latest claims are accurate, are not promising.

Prince William, Harry And A Rift That Will Not Shift

The news came after royal author Duncan Larcombe said he had been told there was virtually no chance of a meeting between Prince William and Prince Harry while the Duke is in the UK. Larcombe said, 'Harry almost certainly won't see William and [Catherine]. From everything I'm told, William still has absolute contempt for his brother and sees what he has done as the ultimate betrayal, which isn't surprising when you consider what Harry wrote about in his autobiography Spare.'

It can be recalled that Spare, published in 2023, detonated whatever was left of the brothers' once‑carefully managed image as a united double act. In the memoir, Harry alleged a physical confrontation with William and laid out, in often excruciating detail, his grievances with the institution and with individual family members. The Palace maintained its long‑standing stance of 'never complain, never explain' and declined to respond to the specific claims.

Larcombe argued that, in the eyes of William and much of the royal household, Harry crossed a line that was always understood but rarely spoken about. 'Harry broke the golden rule that you don't go public with things that are private among the Royal Family,' he said. There is a bluntness to that assessment that rings true, not least because it aligns with decades of palace practice, however maddening that silence can be for those on the inside who feel wronged.

The brothers' physical proximity this week only highlights the emotional distance. On Tuesday, Harry was in central London for the first day of his engagements, while William was just 12 miles away, visiting a school in Wales on the western side of the capital. In a family where logistics are usually choreographed down to the minute, the lack of even a token overlap is telling.

Kate's Role And The Limits Of Royal Diplomacy

Much of the speculation around any thaw has historically focused on Catherine. In previous years, friends of the couple have briefed that she disliked the public feuding and quietly hoped for some kind of rapprochement between the brothers. The suggestion now, according to Larcombe's comments, is that even Kate has effectively stepped back from playing go‑between.

The subtext is grim. If the Princess of Wales, often painted as the calm centre of the royal circus, is no longer pushing for peace, it suggests the family sees little upside in endless attempts at mediation. From their perspective, every contact risks becoming more content, more material for future projects, more stuff to be pored over outside the family walls.

The timing of Harry's return has not helped. His visit overlaps with the fallout from a legal defeat in one of his long‑running battles with the British press, something that has become almost a parallel career. On Tuesday, the High Court dismissed a privacy lawsuit he brought, alongside six other prominent claimants, against Associated Newspapers Ltd, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

According to court records, Harry, Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost and others had alleged that private investigators, freelance journalists and ANL staff engaged in unlawful information‑gathering, including voicemail interception, landline tapping and 'blagging' to obtain confidential details. ANL denied the claims and argued they were brought far too late. Mr Justice Nicklin found that none of the seven claimants had proven unlawful information gathering, and the case collapsed at this stage.

For a man who has cast himself as a crusader against certain parts of the tabloid press, it is a bruising setback. It also reinforces the sense in royal circles that Harry's battles, both legal and personal, are now waged largely in public arenas that the rest of the family still instinctively shun.

No Truce On The Horizon For Prince William And Harry

In case you missed it, the estrangement between Prince William and Prince Harry is not new, and it is not just about Spare. Years of tension over roles, wives, briefing wars and who said what at which family summit have hardened into something closer to estrangement than mere sibling sulk.

What feels different now is the lack of even performative optimism. There are no briefings about 'baby steps,' no carefully placed hints that a private phone call went well. Instead, we have a senior royal, the future king, described by someone plugged into palace thinking as holding 'absolute contempt' for his brother. That is strong language in any family, let alone one that prefers frost to fireworks.

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Kensington Palace has not commented on Larcombe's claims and is highly unlikely to. Representatives for Harry have also not publicly addressed the suggestion that there will be no meeting during his five days in the country. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the private conversations described by Larcombe, so take everything lightly.

What is verifiable is the choreography. William is visible, working, on school visits and official duties. Harry is visible, too, but on separate turf, speaking for himself and through his own team. The tracks run almost side by side, yet never quite meet.

At some point, the public may tire of the soap opera element of this royal split. But for now, the unresolved drama between Prince William and Prince Harry, layered over legal setbacks and family silence, keeps pulling attention back. The question of whether they will ever genuinely reconcile remains unanswered, and perhaps that uncertainty is part of why the story refuses to die.