Prince Harry reportedly appeared visibly shaken as he took to the stage at an Invictus event just hours after the High Court ruled against him in his long-running legal battle with Associated Newspapers. According to The Telegraph's Royal Editor Hannah Furness, the Duke maintained his composure throughout the speech, but his disappointment was evident.

The ruling, delivered by Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin, marked the conclusion of a years-long case against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail, over allegations of unlawful information gathering. The High Court's dismissal of all claims represented a significant setback for Harry and the other claimants, ending a legal fight estimated to have cost more than £50 million ($67.5 million).

Prince Harry Allegedly Looked 'Shaken' During His Invictus Speech

Speaking on The Telegraph's 'The Daily T' podcast, columnist Tim Stanley relayed an account from Furness, who attended the Invictus event in person: 'There was no mistaking as he entered the room to deliver his six-minute opening speech, that he had recently been told of the extent of his legal loss. He looked shaken, swallowing hard, and with eyes darting around the room. But he plowed on, speaking about determination, humor, and the unconquered and unconquerable spirit of the games and its competitors.'

Despite the reported emotional strain, Harry continued with his prepared remarks, focusing on perseverance and the resilience of the competitors, only hours after the ruling had brought his legal campaign against the Daily Mail to an unsuccessful conclusion.

Devastated about Prince Harry’s £50m High Court defeat to the Daily Mail. I do hope it doesn’t bankrupt him. 😢 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2026

Royal Commentator Explains Why the Court Loss Was Such A Blow

Later in the same programme, Victoria Ward, Deputy Royal Editor at The Telegraph, said the defeat carried significance well beyond the individual claims before the court. 'There's a huge amount at stake here because for Prince Harry, himself, it was the culmination of a seven-year legal fight against the tabloid press,' she explained.

Ward said she believed Prince Harry 'expected to win', having previously succeeded in similar claims against Mirror Group and News Group Newspapers. Asked whether he had expected to sweep all 14 claims relating to Daily Mail articles published between 2001 and 2013, she said: 'I don't think anyone was bold enough to think that they were going to win a clean sweep... he only needed one. His team made it very clear he only needed to win one of those 14 to prove that Associated Newspapers were acting unlawfully, and he would have declared a victory if he had won just one.' She added that a single successful claim would have prompted a public victory speech from the 'Spare' author.

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Daily Mail Declares Complete Victory After High Court Dismisses Claims

The case formed part of a broader lawsuit brought by seven claimants, including Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Simon Hughes and Doreen Lawrence, against Associated Newspapers. The claimants alleged that journalists and private investigators working for the publisher had engaged in unlawful information gathering over several decades, including placing bugs in homes, cars, cafés and landline telephones.

Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed all remaining claims, finding the claimants had failed to prove their allegations. Daily Mail editor-in-chief Paul Dacre welcomed the outcome: 'Today, in what was a momentous victory for the Mail, the High Court dismissed every single one of the 97 claims. That is an overwhelming vindication of our journalism,' referring to the combined total across all seven claimants, of which 14 related specifically to Harry.

Dacre also called the action ironic given his late mother Princess Diana's relationship with the paper: 'We were her paper. We took her side in her acrimonious breakup with Charles. She and I would speak and meet. The Mail's superb royal reporter was her friend and confidant.'

He added that the £50 million case, which 'wasted a huge amount of valuable court time,' should never have been brought to trial. A further hearing on legal costs is scheduled for 29-30 July.