Buckingham Palace has reportedly ruled out hosting Prince Harry during his visit to London this week, after what one Sussex insider described as a 'too late' response to an offer for the Duke of Sussex to stay at the royal residence.

For context, Harry is due back in the UK from Tuesday for five days of engagements linked to the Invictus Games' One Year to Go events, starting in London before moving on to Birmingham. It had briefly looked as though a rare moment of logistical co‑operation between the Palace and the Sussexes was on the cards, with a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying Harry would use Buckingham Palace as a base during the London leg of his trip.

That now appears to have unravelled. According to reports, officials understand that while an offer for Prince Harry to stay at Buckingham Palace had been made, the Sussex camp's acceptance came after arrangements were already in motion, prompting the terse assessment from one insider that the 'offer [had been] withdrawn.' Buckingham Palace has denied that Harry will be staying there at all.

Prince Harry Palace Stay Row Rekindles Security Feud

The news came after months of fraught back‑and‑forth over Harry's security when he returns to Britain, a dispute that has quietly defined every one of his visits since he stepped back as a working royal.

For starters, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, rejected an application for taxpayer‑funded, armed police protection for Harry and his family for the London part of the stay. Over the weekend it was reported that the Duke would now travel alone, and it remains unclear whether Meghan Markle or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will join him at any point during the week in the UK.

That uncertainty hangs over something far more personal. It has been four years since the children last saw their grandfather King Charles III in person, during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. Harry himself last visited the UK in September 2025, when he held a brief meeting with the King at Clarence House.

Against that backdrop, the question of where he actually sleeps in London becomes more than just a diary note. A stay at a royal residence had been in doubt from the outset, in part because Harry had previously turned down the option of using Buckingham Palace, arguing that the building itself did not resolve the larger security concerns surrounding his status.

Last week, representatives for Prince Harry set out the Sussex position bluntly, saying that 'risk follows the person, not the place.' Their argument was that while royal premises might be secure, the Duke and his family would still be exposed the moment they left those walls for public events, unless they had the same sort of official police protection they enjoyed before stepping back from royal duties.

The Palace has not publicly commented on that logic, but the practical result is now plain. Whatever offer may have been made has not translated into a room key at Buckingham Palace.

Security Stand‑Off Leaves Prince Harry in Limbo

The simmering disagreement goes back several years. In May 2025, Prince Harry lost his legal challenge to have his police protection automatically reinstated for visits to the UK. That decision, recorded in court documents, meant he would no longer be treated in the same way as a full‑time working royal by the state security system.

In a sharply worded BBC interview after that ruling, Harry said it was 'too dangerous' to bring Meghan and the children to Britain because he could not guarantee their safety. For a royal who once appeared so at ease on walkabouts, it was a striking admission of what he now sees as the cost of coming home.

In December that same year, it was claimed that his security access in the UK was under review, raising hopes in some quarters that a compromise might be found. However, no changes have been publicly confirmed, and there has been no fresh announcement ahead of this week's trip. As ever with royal security, a good chunk of the real action is deliberately kept out of sight.

The government, for its part, has stuck to familiar language. A spokesperson said: 'The UK Government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our longstanding policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals' security.'

In other words, do not expect a running commentary. Officials will not say who is protected, when, or how, even as the arguments play out in the courts and on television.

The Palace, similarly, has declined to offer a blow‑by‑blow account of its dealings with the Sussexes over accommodation. Royal sources have instead signalled, via briefings, that no stay at Buckingham Palace is happening this week. The Sussex side has not publicly challenged that, beyond the earlier statement that the Duke would use the Palace as a base.

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Nothing is confirmed yet about alternative arrangements, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. It is not clear whether Harry will opt for a private residence, a secure hotel, or some hybrid set‑up in London before heading to engagements in Birmingham.

What is clear is that a seemingly practical issue, where a son stays when he visits his father, has become entangled with a bigger fight about status, security and who gets to decide what 'proportionate' protection looks like. For a family that spends an extraordinary amount of time insisting everything is fine, the gaps are starting to show in some very public places.