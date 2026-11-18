Tom Bower has accused King Charles of showing 'poor judgement' over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to Britain, saying the monarch had allowed the couple to 'run rampant across Britain'.

The royal biographer made the remarks during the 12 November episode of The Royals Uncensored, while questioning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reasons for returning to the UK after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The discussion covered the couple's public image, strained family relationships and renewed attention on Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr. Bower's comments were his view of the King's approach, rather than evidence that Charles had authorised or encouraged the Sussexes' activities.

Tom Bower Questions Harry and Meghan's Return

Host Katie Nicholl suggested the couple had returned to Britain hoping to rebuild their public standing. She described their appearances as an apparent attempt to 'relaunch themselves' and said it felt as though they had 'pressed the reset button'.

Nicholl said the return was complicated by continuing tensions within the Royal Family, including Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William. She also claimed Harry and Meghan had not met King Charles and Queen Camilla since returning. Her comments did not establish whether there had been private contact between them.

Nicholl raised the reported arrest of Meghan's father as another source of attention. She explicitly stressed that Meghan should not be blamed for the allegations involving him.

Bower questioned the couple's motivation for returning. 'We don't even know why they came back. They actually haven't explained,' he said, according to the Daily Express.

He contrasted their return with their previous explanations for leaving royal life, which included concerns about privacy and their experiences within the institution. The podcast discussion, as reported by the newspaper, did not provide further detail about what the couple had said about this particular visit.

The biographer also criticised the Sussexes' Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare, describing the projects as 'dreadful'. That was Bower's assessment; it does not establish the couple's reasons for returning or their intentions.

Bower Accuses King Charles of 'Poor Judgement'

Turning to the monarch, Bower said: 'I think it's poor judgement by the King to let them run rampant across Britain. It needs a solution.'

The comment expressed Bower's frustration with Charles's approach to the Sussexes. He did not identify a specific royal decision showing that the King had permitted or encouraged their activities.

The distinction matters: the programme report presents Bower's criticism, but does not substantiate the implication that Charles controlled the couple's movements or public appearances.

The remarks come amid speculation about the family's Christmas arrangements. Reports have suggested Harry and Meghan were not invited to the traditional gathering at Sandringham or the Princess of Wales's carol service at Westminster Abbey.

There has been no official palace announcement confirming those claims, and the circumstances surrounding the invitations remain unclear.

Harry's friend Alex Rayner disputed suggestions that the couple had been excluded from the family's festive celebrations. Speaking to the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Rayner said: 'They haven't been excluded. They're doing their own thing. That's always been the plan. There's no snub, no non-invite.'

Rayner also claimed the Sussexes maintained closer contact with the Royal Family than public speculation suggested, describing the relationship as 'stronger than the public think'.

Neither Harry nor Meghan was quoted responding to Bower's criticism in the Express report. Their private conversations with the King, if any, cannot be determined from the podcast comments or the Christmas reports.

The accounts offered by Bower and Rayner therefore present differing views, while leaving key details about the couple's contact with the family unconfirmed.