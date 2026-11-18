The 'cracks were starting to show' during Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 visit to Fiji, Australian journalist Sylvia Jeffreys has recalled, describing tensions over security, media relations and tour arrangements. The comments, made on 9News Presents: The Backstory in November 2026, contrast with the enthusiastic public reception the couple received.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand from 16 to 31 October 2018, five months after their wedding. Jeffreys said she had initially believed their popularity could attract a new generation of royal supporters.

Sylvia Jeffreys Reveals What She Noticed During the Fiji Visit

'Harry and Meghan fever was in full throttle at this stage,' Jeffreys told fellow Australian journalist Tom Steinfort as she revisited the assignment.

She believed the newlyweds had the potential 'to really shake things up' within the monarchy. Their reception, she said, suggested they appealed beyond traditional royal supporters.

But Jeffreys recalled a noticeable change in atmosphere as the couple continued their engagements across the Pacific. She described Harry and Meghan as 'like rockstars in town', before identifying Fiji as the point when the 'cracks were starting to show'.

According to Jeffreys, tensions developed around the media, the organisation of engagements and dissatisfaction with security arrangements.

'So things turned really quickly,' she said.

Her recollection offers a view of the tour's media and logistical challenges, alongside the crowds that greeted the couple. She did not, however, identify a specific confrontation or explain which security arrangements had caused dissatisfaction.

Nor did Jeffreys say that Harry and Meghan disagreed with one another. Her comments focused on the handling of the tour and the concerns she recalled around its official engagements.

What Happened During Meghan's 2018 Fiji Market Visit?

Security concerns were reported during the Fiji visit, particularly when Meghan attended Suva Municipal Market on Wednesday, 24 October 2018.

According to ABC News, the Duchess was escorted through the market after spending about half of her scheduled 15-minute engagement there. The visit had been arranged so she could meet women involved in UN Women's Markets for Change initiative, which supports female market vendors.

Kensington Palace attributed the shortened engagement to 'crowd management issues'. ITV News, however, reported that journalists present had not noticed anything unusual about the crowd's behaviour.

Some market vendors also expressed disappointment after missing the opportunity to speak with Meghan about their projects. The incident provides a specific example of the security and organisational concerns reported during the visit, but Jeffreys did not explicitly connect her recollections to the market engagement.

The distinction matters: the market visit is a documented event, while the precise incidents behind Jeffreys' broader comments remain unspecified in her account.

Earlier in the programme, Jeffreys described the trip as 'peak Harry and Meghan popularity'.

'Before it all went downhill,' Steinfort interjected, reflecting on the years that followed.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020. Jeffreys did not suggest that the difficulties she recalled in Fiji directly influenced that decision.

Her account instead contrasted the couple's public popularity with reported tensions around the management of their official engagements. While the Suva market visit offers context, the available comments do not establish whether it was among the incidents she had in mind.