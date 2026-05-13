Prince Harry was branded a 'spoiled brat' on Australian television on Monday after reports claimed he is 'very sad' that his children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four, are missing out on the wider royal family life enjoyed by their cousins in Britain.

The remarks came during a televised discussion led by presenter Danica De Giorgio, who took aim at the Duke of Sussex over the consequences of his move to California.

Prince Harry Faces A Fierce On Air Backlash

The latest backlash against Prince Harry was triggered during a discussion on the Sky News Australia YouTube channel, where presenter Danica De Giorgio reacted sharply to the reports of his regret.

'I don't know what this spoiled brat expects,' she said during a discussion on the Sky News YouTube channel with TalkTV host Samara Gill. 'What did he expect when he uprooted his family and moved to Montecito and consistently criticised the Royal Family?'

De Giorgio went further, questioning whether Prince Harry understands how 'daft' he looks in light of his past decisions and adding, in notably personal terms, that 'the guy is low IQ' and 'not the sharpest tool in the shed'.

Gill, who has frequently commented on the Sussexes, argued that Harry may now be confronting the consequences of the life he chose. 'I don't think he understands what game he plays, it seems,' she said. 'I think that he's realised the mess he's gotten himself into.'

As of writing, none of the emotional detail has been confirmed by the duke's spokesman or by Meghan Markle's team.

Prince Harry's Reported Heartache Over Archie And Lilibet

The central claim made by those close to Prince Harry is that his concern is primarily for his children rather than for himself. One source quoted in the British press said: 'Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying.'

They added: 'Archie and Lili are having a lovely time in California, but Harry is very sad that they are missing out on life with the rest of their family.'

Friends told the Daily Mail that Harry's feelings were stirred when Prince William and Princess Kate released a new photograph and video of Princess Charlotte to mark her 11th birthday. The footage, which showed Charlotte in relaxed family surroundings, reportedly prompted Harry to imagine a similar upbringing for his own children alongside their cousins at Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Another insider suggested Harry has even spoken to King Charles about the possibility of educating Archie and Lilibet in Britain. 'Harry wants his children to have the very best education,' the source said, pointing out that he still cherishes friendships formed at Ludgrove and Eton.

According to that account, he raised the idea over tea at Clarence House last September and found the King 'delighted' at the prospect.

Those same sources, though, accept that there is 'still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan'.

Commentary Turns On Meghan And Harry's New Life

Samara Gill used the discussion to revisit how, in her view, Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle began. She cited a line from Tina Brown's book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, which suggested that Harry 'would have been impressed by a woman who could make a dinner reservation.'

'That's the level that he was at when they met,' Gill said, arguing that he was drawn to Meghan's 'je ne sais quoi' and her more self‑sufficient attitude compared with previous girlfriends.

She then claimed that the 'sheen' around Meghan has 'very quickly gone', and alleged that the duchess has 'fallen out with everyone', listing high‑profile names such as Lauren Sánchez, Anna Wintour, the Kardashians, Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel.

Gill also speculated that Harry may be experiencing 'buyer's remorse' in his marriage, arguing that his supposed sadness over Archie and Lilibet's distance from the royals is 'probably the main thing' feeding into his current dissatisfaction.

Royal Image, Work And A Possible UK Return

Gill contrasted King Charles III's state visit to the United States, which she described as a clear success, with Harry's paid speaking engagements at a real‑estate conference in Canada and another event in Melbourne, saying the duke is now reduced to relatively low‑key appearances that earn 'a couple thousand dollars' or 'about 50 thousand dollars.'

In her words, it is 'a very depressing life', adding that in videos and pictures 'he's staring with this blank stare' and 'doesn't know what to do.'

Set against that is Harry's own insistence that he remains engaged in work he believes to be meaningful. During a trip to Ukraine in April, he told ITV News that he rejects the description of himself as 'not a working royal', saying: 'I will always be part of the Royal Family and I'm here working and doing the very thing that I was born to do, and I enjoy doing it.'

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Rumours have swirled for years that Prince Harry wants, in some form, to return to Britain. In the near term, attention is focused on whether he might bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK for the first time in four years when he attends a one‑year countdown event for the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham. That possibility has been widely discussed, but nothing has yet been confirmed by the Sussex camp.

Several UK reports in recent days, citing unnamed friends, have said Prince Harry is 'very sad' that Archie and Lilibet are not part of the 'extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying.'

Those briefings point directly to the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who live close to King Charles and other senior royals, and are being brought up in the sort of tight royal circle Harry once knew himself.