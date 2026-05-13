Meghan Markle is allegedly showing 'no effort' to heal her fractured relationship with Kate Middleton, a royal commentator has claimed, pouring cold water on fresh speculation about a possible truce between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Nicki Swift, Brittany Provance, editor-in-chief of the Royal News Network, said hopes of reconciliation were 'grasping at straws' and insisted there was no sign Meghan wanted to rebuild ties with the royal family.

For context, talk of peace between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton recently flickered back to life after online sleuths noticed both women had liked Taylor Swift's Instagram post announcing her engagement to American football star Travis Kelce.

The matching digital thumbs-up, trivial as it sounds, sparked a rush of fan theories: if the duelling duchesses could quietly unite as Swifties, perhaps a broader thaw was finally on the horizon. It is the kind of micro-clue royal watchers now scour for in the absence of formal joint appearances.

Provance is having none of it. In her view, a shared admiration for the world's biggest pop star is not the beginning of a new royal chapter, just a coincidence being overworked by people desperate for a happy ending.

'Though they both sent their support to Taylor Swift, I can't say Catherine and Meghan really have anything in common or similarities besides the men they married and being mothers,' she said.

Asked directly whether the pair might ever end their feud, she replied: 'No. I don't think Meghan ever wants to reconcile, as we've seen no effort or indication on her part that she cares at all about building back relations with the royals.'

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Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton And A Feud That Won't Fade

To recall, Meghan Markle's arrival into the House of Windsor in 2016, when she began dating Prince Harry, was initially framed as a modern fairytale. By the time they married in 2018, the narrative had darkened. The Duchess was subjected to sustained media scrutiny and criticism, much of it tinged with hostility, and within two years the Sussexes had stepped back from royal duties and relocated to North America.

The relationship between Meghan and Kate, which started cordially enough, became emblematic of the wider family rupture. One episode in particular has haunted coverage of their dynamic. In 2018, The Telegraph, cited by People, reported that Kate had been 'left in tears' after a row over bridesmaid dresses ahead of Meghan's wedding.

Meghan, in the couple's 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, flatly rejected that version, insisting 'the reverse happened.' Both accounts cannot be true, and neither woman has elaborated in public since, leaving a small but telling void.

Whatever actually unfolded over those dresses, the mood never recovered. Provance describes Kate and Meghan as 'exceptionally different people,' and that assessment feels benign compared with the way their supposed rivalry is often weaponised online. One is cast as dutiful, traditional, almost stoic; the other as outspoken, disruptive, determined to write her own script.

Brotherly Rift Overshadows Meghan Markle–Kate Middleton Tensions

Behind the froideur between sisters-in-law lies a far more consequential break between brothers. Harry and Prince William, once presented as an inseparable double act, now occupy almost entirely separate worlds. The Sussexes and the then-Cambridges attempted to formalise their joint star power with a shared charitable vehicle early on, but the experiment lasted barely a year before the venture was split.

According to Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, William had gently warned Harry not to rush into marriage with Meghan, reportedly advising him to 'take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.' The line, as reported, clearly stung. Years later, in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry acknowledged tensions but downplayed them, saying the brothers were 'on different paths.'

Provance now believes those paths have diverged too far. She suggests Harry may be more open to the idea of a reunion, but paints a grim picture of William's stance. In her assessment, 'Prince William seems to have zero desire to have a relationship with his brother again.'

That is her reading, not an official position from Kensington Palace or the Sussexes, and there has been no formal comment from either side to confirm it. Without such confirmation, assumptions about their private intentions should be taken with a grain of salt.

The most striking part of Provance's analysis is the way she links every possible reconciliation to Meghan's presence. 'I don't think the brothers will ever reconcile as long as Meghan remains Harry's wife,' she said. 'There's no trust there.'

For now, the firmest thing that can be said is that there is no visible sign of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton drawing closer, and no concrete indication that Harry and William are mending fences behind the scenes. Until one of the principals chooses to say otherwise, fans looking for peace in faint social media echoes may simply be hearing what they wish to hear.