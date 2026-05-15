Prince Harry has reopened memories of his Nazi costume scandal in a new essay on antisemitism published in London on Thursday 14 May, in a move that critics say risks looking like an attempt to compete with King Charles as the monarch met Jewish leaders in the capital.

The piece, published in the New Statesman, sees Harry reflect on his own 'past mistakes' while warning about rising hatred, as his father was greeting crowds and hearing from victims at a synagogue just a few miles away.

The essay comes amid growing concern over antisemitic incidents in the UK and heightened scrutiny of pro-Palestinian protests. Harry has not lived in Britain for six years, but he continues to intervene in UK debates through legal cases, media projects and statements on veterans' issues. This latest intervention takes him into more overtly political territory, landing on the same day Charles chose a very different way to address the same crisis.

Nazi Costume Memory Resurfaces

In the New Statesman essay, Harry describes what he calls a 'deeply troubling' rise in attacks on Jewish communities and urges those demonstrating over the Middle East to be 'clear' about where their anger is directed. He presents his argument as a call for precision and responsibility, saying blurred lines between protest and hate speech are causing 'real harm.'

Harry is never going to live down dressing up like a Nazi, no matter how much time passes. pic.twitter.com/wHYBbiMbNP — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) May 14, 2026

He also revisits the most infamous mistake of his twenties, referring directly to the 2005 fancy dress party where he wore a Nazi uniform, complete with a swastika armband, to a 'colonials and natives' themed event.

Read more Prince Harry Blasts 'Lethal' UK Antisemitism 20 Years After Nazi Uniform Shame Prince Harry Blasts 'Lethal' UK Antisemitism 20 Years After Nazi Uniform Shame

'I am acutely aware of my own past mistakes, thoughtless actions for which I have apologised, taken responsibility and learned from,' he writes, before adding that 'that experience informs my conviction that clarity matters now more than ever, at a time when confusion and the distortion of truth are doing real harm, even when speaking plainly is not without consequence.'

The language is careful and contrite. But it also puts his own shame back at the centre of the story, nearly two decades after the pictures first appeared on the front pages. For a prince who has repeatedly said he wants privacy, it is another reminder of how often he returns to the spotlight when a cause or personal project demands it.

King Charles Meets Jewish Leaders

While Harry was writing from abroad, King Charles was in London meeting members of the Jewish community and hearing first-hand accounts of antisemitic violence. Crowds gathered to see him, with people calling 'God save the King' as they tried to catch a glimpse, according to reports from the scene.

One of those he met was Moshe Shine, who survived a stabbing to the neck in April in what police described as a vicious antisemitic attack. Shine later said the King refused to let go of his hand as he listened to his account.

At Golders Green today, The King reaffirmed his support for the Jewish community, following a series of antisemitic attacks.



During his time at the Jewish Care centre in North-West London, The King spoke to victims of the recent knife attack that took place in the area on 29th… pic.twitter.com/Mr8tvAOdW9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 14, 2026

'He was very concerned. He didn't let go of my hand, I mean it was amazing, he is the King, but I felt a genuine warmth and concern,' Shine said, describing the monarch as 'inspiring.'

The contrast is stark. On one side is an essay written at a distance. On the other is an elderly monarch meeting victims and community leaders in person, exposing himself to questions, criticism and the emotion of people living with fear. In terms of public impact, the latter naturally carries more weight.

A Different Kind Of Duty

Charles has also made his position clear through his long-standing support for Jewish causes. He became patron of the Community Security Trust just one day after four Jewish ambulances were firebombed in Golders Green, a move palace insiders frame as part of his broader view of being a monarch for all faiths rather than simply 'Defender of the Faith' in a narrow sense.

King Charles visited Jewish Care in Golders Green this afternoon amid a strict security blackout until after he had left pic.twitter.com/iPN1KPgAXQ — The Finsta Royal (@FinstaRoyal) May 14, 2026

That approach was reflected at his coronation in 2023, when representatives of multiple religions played a role in the ceremony. It was not universally embraced, but it aligned with years of speeches about harmony, friendship and interfaith respect.

Just as importantly, the King remains bound by constitutional neutrality. He can meet Jewish, Muslim and other faith leaders, listen and offer sympathy, but he must stay out of party politics. That restraint allows different communities to feel represented without the Crown appearing to take sides in the arguments over Gaza.

Harry is under no such obligation. His essay, while centred on antisemitism, also moves into the contested territory of how Israel-Gaza protests are carried out and policed. That is his right, but it carries a political cost, particularly when his interventions coincide with moments when other members of the family are out meeting people in person.

Nothing in Harry's piece is inherently objectionable, and his acknowledgment of the Nazi costume episode stands as a reminder that people can change. But when set against images of Charles holding the hand of a man recovering from a knife attack, the Duke's words look more like commentary from afar than leadership on the ground.

At the time of writing, Buckingham Palace has not issued a formal response to Harry's essay, and there is no public suggestion the timing was coordinated or deliberately competitive. Without on-the-record comment from either side, any claim that he meant to overshadow the King should be treated cautiously, even if the optics again highlight how differently father and son now approach duty and influence.