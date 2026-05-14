Princess Kate drew a strong public response on Wednesday in Reggio Emilia, where the 44 year old Princess of Wales began a solo overseas visit focused on her Early Years work.

Officially, the visit was about policy rather than spectacle. Kensington Palace framed the trip as part of Kate's long running work on early childhood development, a cause that has become central to her public role. But the images that emerged from Italy quickly shifted attention to something more immediate: the scale of the crowd reaction and the renewed comparisons with Meghan Markle's recent visit to Australia.

The Pull Of 'Instinctive' Royalty

Accounts from Reggio Emilia described a simple but striking scene. Kate stepped out alone, smiled and walked towards the people gathered behind barriers, many waving Union flags and holding out hands and phones.

Kate Middleton oggi a Reggio Emilia, la principessa in Italia nel suo primo viaggio all’estero dopo la malattia.



La visita per osservare il Reggio Emilia Approach legato all’educazione della prima infanzia



Kate Middleton arriva oggi a Reggio Emilia in quello che è il suo primo… pic.twitter.com/A4VWRVkFJO — LaPresse (@LaPresse_news) May 13, 2026

During the walkabout, she did the work that still defines modern monarchy at its most effective. She shook hands, made eye contact and crouched to speak to children at their level. Onlookers described her manner as warm and unforced, while clips from the scene spread quickly across social media.

Some royal watchers again reached for the phrase 'the People's Princess'. It is a loaded comparison, but an understandable one. Princess Diana transformed the walkabout from a formal duty into something personal, making strangers feel seen.

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Italy! 🇮🇹 Kate’s first stop was City Hall in Reggio Emilia - but the royal mom of three couldn’t resist chatting trying out a few words of Italian on some local preschoolers before heading inside ❤️ #katemiddleton #royalfamily



📽️:… pic.twitter.com/lp9THqNbVI — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 13, 2026

That is why the parallels keep resurfacing around Catherine. In Italy, her manner looked less like performance and more like confidence built over time. She gave the impression of someone who understands that the moment is not about her, but about the person she is meeting.

Why Meghan's Australia Visit Drew Scrutiny

The contrast has sharpened because Meghan and Prince Harry recently carried out a high profile visit to Australia that, to many viewers, resembled the format of an official royal tour. There were walkabouts, speeches, polished photographs and a women only retreat in Sydney with ticket prices starting at A$2,699, or about £1,400, per person.

On the surface, it carried many of the hallmarks of the engagements the Duke and Duchess of Sussex once undertook on behalf of the Crown. But critics argued that the context is now very different.

Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals, which means they do not represent the monarch, the Commonwealth or the government. They appear on their own behalf and, increasingly, alongside commercial projects and media ventures. That has fuelled criticism that appearances styled like royal tours can look more like brand building than public service.

Seen against that backdrop, Kate's Italy visit landed differently. There were no premium packages, no obvious commercial tie in and no visible effort to turn public attention into revenue. She was there in support of a long running brief and as a senior royal carrying out an institutional role.

Even critics of the monarchy can recognise that distinction. Meghan has chosen a path shaped by independence and personal enterprise. Kate, by contrast, is still growing into a role designed to serve something larger than herself.

Kate, Diana And The Fight For Public Affection

For years, some commentators argued that Meghan might emerge as the figure most closely associated with Diana's outsider energy and star quality. It was a compelling narrative, but it now feels less convincing.

Diana's impact was never only about glamour. It was rooted in emotional intelligence, whether she was on a red carpet or during a difficult hospital visit. She had a rare ability to make space for other people's stories.

Increasingly, Kate appears to be occupying that emotional ground. Not through grand declarations, but through quieter moments: listening closely to a child, pausing with someone in grief and allowing other people to hold the centre of the exchange.

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Italy did not create that impression, but it did sharpen it. After years dominated by royal feuds, memoirs and streaming deals, there is a clear appetite for something steadier. In Reggio Emilia, people did not turn out because Kate had something to sell. They came because, rightly or wrongly, they see her as a symbol of continuity in a monarchy that has often looked unsettled.

Nothing in royal life is fixed, and public sentiment can change quickly. But in northern Italy this week, the contrast was hard to ignore. One woman appeared before crowds waving flags. The other had recently appeared on a Sydney stage with premium ticketing. Only one of those images carried the quiet assurance of royalty that did not need to announce itself.