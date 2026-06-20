Microsoft is preparing deep job cuts at Xbox before the end of June, with prominent studio Bethesda among those braced for a 'bloodbath' of layoffs as the company overhauls its gaming division ahead of the next console cycle, according to multiple industry reports.

Microsoft has been reshaping its gaming business following years of losing ground to PlayStation and is now gearing up for the next wave of hardware, including its internal Project Helix plans and Sony's expected PlayStation 6. The looming changes follow the appointment of Asha Sharma as Microsoft's new Head of Gaming, replacing long-time Xbox chief Phil Spencer, and a strategic rethink that has already seen the company walk back its pledge to bring 'Call of Duty' to Game Pass on day one and lower the overall ambition of the subscription service.

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In a recent internal blog, Sharma outlined a sweeping review of Xbox's in-house studios. People familiar with that plan say teams are being assessed for closure, spin-off or aggressive restructuring, with a clear instruction to accelerate development on new games. Studios are expected to learn their fate by the end of Microsoft's financial year on 30 June, a hard deadline that has left many staff working under a cloud of uncertainty.

Bethesda, the publisher behind 'The Elder Scrolls' and 'Fallout,' is understood to be at the centre of those discussions. 'The Elder Scrolls VI' remains in development eight years after it was first announced, while the next mainline 'Fallout' entry appears to be nowhere near a full reveal. Despite both franchises being crucial to the Xbox ecosystem, Bethesda is still expected to be hit by layoffs, with staff privately questioning how they can plan long-term in such volatile conditions.

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Xbox 'Bloodbath' Fears as Layoffs Loom Over Bethesda

The scale of what is coming has been described in stark terms. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who has chronicled previous upheavals at Microsoft's studios, said in a YouTube report that sources expect the new round of cuts to dwarf earlier layoffs at Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

'A lot of these studios made plenty of their own mistakes, but in a lot of ways they're being punished today for following orders, for listening to what they were told a few years ago,' Schreier said. 'The word bloodbath has been thrown around among people I talk to who know about what's going to happen. It's going to be bad.'

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Nothing has yet been confirmed publicly by Microsoft, and until formal announcements are made, the precise list of studios affected remains unverified and should be treated with caution. Internally, however, employees are said to be bracing for the worst.

Sharma's review arrives against a broader backdrop of anxiety around the core Xbox strategy. Once pitched as the beating heart of Microsoft's gaming ambitions, Game Pass is now openly questioned within parts of the company, according to Schreier. He said some staff argue that the subscription model may be 'cannibalising sales,' helping the platform's growth on paper while undermining the traditional revenue individual studios rely on.

Xbox Strategy Under Fire as Studios 'Punished for Following Orders'

The tension is not just financial. Schreier argued that the constant threat of restructuring has had a direct impact on the quality of Xbox's output over the past decade.

'One of the reasons Xbox studios have struggled to make great games over the past decade is this uncertainty,' he said. 'It's really hard to make great art when working under the fear of layoffs and turbulence and cancellations and shutdowns.'

That fear is no longer theoretical. Ninja Theory, the critically acclaimed studio behind 'Hellblade,' was shuttered just days after announcing its latest game, 'Senua,' sending a jolt through the wider Xbox network. Schreier claimed that Compulsion Games and Double Fine Productions are also at risk of closure, while further layoffs are expected across other parts of the Xbox umbrella. Those specific closures have not been confirmed by Microsoft, so they, too, should be read as unconfirmed but widely circulated expectations rather than settled fact.

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What makes this round of cuts feel different inside Xbox, according to people following the process, is the sense that studios are being marked down for executing on a strategy that has now fallen out of favour. Long, expensive development cycles were once encouraged as Microsoft chased prestige exclusives to bolster Game Pass and close the gap with Sony. With the economics of that approach now under scrutiny, teams that built around it are the ones in the firing line.

The timing is awkward. Xbox has spent the last few months trying to rebuild goodwill among players with a more confident slate of games and a clearer message about its future hardware. 'Gears of War' is returning with 'E-Day,' a flagship title meant to anchor the next phase of Xbox's first-party output. Yet as that franchise prepares for a fictional D-Day, staff inside the company say Microsoft itself is racing towards a more literal one on 30 June.

If the predicted bloodbath does materialise, it will raise a blunt question that goes beyond console wars or subscription numbers. After years of urging its studios to be bold, sprawling and experimental, Xbox now seems prepared to make them pay the price for taking that advice.