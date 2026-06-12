Thousands of Xbox employees are facing an uncertain future after reports emerged that Microsoft is preparing another round of layoffs and deep spending reductions across its gaming division.

According to Bloomberg News, the cuts are expected to take place shortly after Microsoft's fiscal year concludes on 30 June, although the exact number of affected workers has not been disclosed.

The move comes just months after Asha Sharma took charge of Xbox in February and began assessing the state of a business that has struggled to deliver the financial results expected from years of heavy investment.

Alongside potential job losses, Xbox is reportedly preparing substantial reductions to marketing expenditure and other operational budgets. The planned measures underline the challenges facing one of gaming's most recognisable brands as Microsoft seeks to improve profitability while confronting slowing growth, declining hardware sales, and questions about the effectiveness of its long-term strategy.

Xbox Is Under Pressure

The anticipated layoffs would represent the first major restructuring effort under Sharma's leadership. Since becoming chief executive, she has made it clear that significant changes are required to address Xbox's financial position.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech conference, Sharma described the gaming division as 'not in a healthy spot' and said her objective was to reset the business rather than pursue the kind of profit margins often expected in the wider software industry.

An internal email cited by Bloomberg provided further insight into the scale of the challenge. Sharma reportedly told employees that Xbox's accountability margin, Microsoft's internal measure of profitability, had fallen to just 3 per cent.

In the same message, she highlighted the gap between spending and returns over recent years. 'Excluding Activision Blizzard King, over the past five years, we have spent over $20 billion on ongoing investments in our content, platform, and hardware subsidy, but our annual revenue has declined nearly half a billion during that time,' Sharma wrote.

The figures illustrate the pressure facing Xbox despite Microsoft's extensive investment in gaming content, subscription services, and cloud gaming initiatives. The company's Game Pass subscription service was once viewed as a major driver of future growth, but maintaining that momentum has proved difficult. At the same time, Xbox hardware sales have continued to decline while rival platforms have maintained stronger positions in the console market.

The gaming division has also struggled to consistently produce major exclusive releases capable of driving both console purchases and subscription growth. As profitability concerns have mounted, Microsoft has already closed studios, cancelled projects, and raised prices over the past two years to improve financial performance.

Although the acquisition of Activision Blizzard greatly expanded Microsoft's gaming portfolio, company executives have acknowledged that many of the business's underlying challenges remain unresolved.

Read more Xbox CEO's Internal Email Admits 3% Margin Crisis as Microsoft Eyes Major Layoffs Next Month Xbox CEO's Internal Email Admits 3% Margin Crisis as Microsoft Eyes Major Layoffs Next Month

The Future Of Xbox Is In Flux

Sharma's comments suggest that Microsoft's gaming strategy could undergo substantial changes in the months ahead. In her email, she indicated that Xbox would need to rebuild parts of its platform infrastructure while reassessing where resources should be directed.

'We expanded our studio system when we needed a pipeline of content to meet multiple strategies across subscription, streaming, and devices,' she wrote.

According to Sharma, the company spread itself too thin across too many priorities at once and must now become more focused in how it allocates its investment. The remarks have fuelled speculation that Microsoft could scale back some of its previous ambitions surrounding cloud gaming and subscription-led expansion.

One of the clearest signs of a strategic shift has been a renewed emphasis on exclusive content. In recent years, Microsoft has increasingly released Xbox-developed games on competing platforms, including Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo systems. That approach helped franchises such as Forza Horizon and Indiana Jones reach larger audiences, but it also led to questions about the long-term value of owning Xbox hardware.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, Sharma announced that upcoming titles, including Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, would not be released on rival platforms. Bloomberg News reported that a PlayStation 5 version of the new Gears of War title had previously been in development before the strategy changed. The report also stated that Xbox removed a Halo trailer from a PlayStation event, reflecting a wider shift in direction.

The decision may strengthen Xbox's appeal among dedicated fans who value exclusive content, but it also presents risks. Sony's PlayStation 5 has sold more than 90 million units worldwide, while analysts estimate Xbox console sales at roughly one-third of that total.

For Microsoft, the task ahead is balancing profitability, platform growth and investment in major gaming franchises. With layoffs reportedly looming and spending cuts on the horizon, the coming months could shape the future direction of Xbox as the company attempts to reverse years of disappointing financial performance.