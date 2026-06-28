Rockstar Games is expected to follow the 2025 launch of 'GTA 6' with a separate release of 'GTA 6 Online' in or around 2027, a move analysts say could upend the entire gaming calendar and squeeze rival titles out of key release windows. While the developer has only confirmed 'GTA 6' as a single-player experience so far, industry observers argue the financial success of 'Grand Theft Auto Online' makes a fresh online component for the new game all but inevitable.

Rockstar finally opened pre-orders for 'GTA 6,' confirming pricing, special editions and one particularly stark detail for fans: it is being sold, marketed and described entirely as a single-player game. That language is conspicuous for a series that has quietly become one of the biggest live-service success stories of the past decade. It has fuelled a wave of speculation that Rockstar is deliberately holding back the online mode for a much later rollout, treating it as a second, standalone event rather than a bolt-on to the base game.

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Rumours now circulating among fans and insiders suggest the physical disc version of 'GTA 6' might not arrive until December 2026. Current pre-orders reportedly do not include a disc, which some interpret as Rockstar's attempt to minimise leaks around launch. None of that has been confirmed by the studio, so it should be treated with caution, but even if a disc shows up late 2026 or slides into 2027, it would still sit firmly within the single-player phase of the project.

What sits beyond that phase is where the industry is quietly bracing itself. Rockstar has not officially announced 'GTA 6 Online,' or even used that name in public, yet the assumption that it exists feels almost baked into how people now talk about the game. The first 'GTA Online' became a cash machine through microtransactions and constant updates. It is hard to imagine Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, walking away from that model when it has been one of the most lucrative in gaming history.

Why a Separate 'GTA 6 Online' Launch Looks Inevitable

In practical terms, there are reasons for Rockstar to hold fire on 'GTA 6 Online.' Launching it within weeks of the single-player game would drop it into December, when studios wind down for the holidays and post-launch support is harder to maintain. The developers will also be busy patching, balancing and expanding the main story experience.

A more likely scenario, based on timings suggested by industry watchers, is that Rockstar spends late 2025 and 2026 shoring up single-player content, then shifts focus to 'GTA 6 Online' once staff are fully back in the office. That points to some point in 2027, either early in the year or closer to the Christmas window, as the most plausible landing zone.

If that happens, 'GTA 6' effectively becomes a two-stage assault on the market. First comes the single-player game, already tipped as an 'industry-defining' release that could dominate conversation for years. Players will dig out secrets and side quests long after the credits roll, but there is a ceiling to what a finite story can offer. Then, as the initial wave of completions starts to crest, Rockstar could pull the trigger on an online world designed, by definition, to have no obvious endpoint.

How 'GTA 6' Could Tear Up 2027's Release Schedule

We are already seeing the gravitational pull of 'GTA 6' reshape 2025. Publishers have quietly ducked out of the months surrounding its expected November release, crowding autumn launches into September and leaving November, December and even January looking relatively bare by big-budget standards. That is for the single-player portion alone.

A second 'GTA 6 Online' date in 2027 would likely trigger the same stampede to safer ground. The article's hypothetical example of a February 2027 launch is telling. Microsoft's rebooted Fable has reportedly been pencilled in for 2027 in part to sidestep 'GTA 6's' initial blast. Other titles, including 'Persona 4 Revival' and 'Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis,' are said to be orbiting the same rough timeframe, while 'God of War Laufey' has been rumoured for a February to March window.

Drop 'GTA 6 Online' into that mix and the logic that shaped those dates falls apart overnight. At best, those games would have to compete with one of the most recognisable brands in entertainment, just as its next-generation live service finally opens its doors. At worst, they would be shoved into irrelevance as players and streamers pile into a new shared-world sandbox.

The scale of the impact would also depend on Rockstar's business model. It remains unclear whether 'GTA 6 Online' will be bundled as a premium add-on, sold as a separate product, or pivot to a free-to-play structure anchored entirely on microtransactions. Even as marketing for the base 'GTA 6' ramps up, the company has stayed quiet on those specifics. Until Rockstar spells out its plans, every claim about pricing or structure is speculative and should be treated accordingly.

What feels beyond doubt is that the industry is only at the beginning of adjusting to 'GTA 6's' influence, not the end. The single-player launch looks set to consume one year. A second, online-focused launch could consume the next.