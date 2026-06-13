Microsoft's Xbox division is preparing for major layoffs next month, with deep cuts to marketing and other budgets expected worldwide after 30 June, according to a leaked internal email.

The job cuts would be the first substantial shake-up under Asha Sharma, who became chief executive of Microsoft's gaming unit in February.

Xbox, once the cornerstone of Microsoft's consumer hardware ambitions, has been under pressure as its long-running push into subscriptions and cloud gaming has not made up for slowing console sales or a thin slate of blockbuster game releases.

Xbox Layoffs Tied to Mounting Financial Strain

The leaked email, cited by Bloomberg, paints a blunt picture of Xbox's finances. Sharma reportedly told staff that Xbox's 'accountability margin' had dropped to 3%, even after Microsoft poured more than $20 billion into content, platform development and hardware subsidies over the past five years. Over that same period, annual revenue at the division is said to have fallen by nearly half a billion dollars.

Those figures, if accurate, explain why the Xbox layoffs are not being dressed up as a minor trim. They look like the start of a restructuring designed to fundamentally alter how the gaming unit operates.

Sharma is said to have warned employees that Xbox would need to rebuild its platform infrastructure and 'rethink its portfolio' in the coming weeks and months, language that usually translates into cancelled projects, shuttered teams and a more brutal focus on what executives think will sell.

Microsoft has not yet commented publicly on the reported email or the planned cuts. The company did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters, and there has been no detailed guidance on which countries, studios or internal groups will be hit.

The timing, though, appears deliberate: the layoffs are expected shortly after the close of Microsoft's fiscal year on 30 June, a point when many large corporations tend to tidy up their books and reset their priorities.

Xbox Layoffs Follow Strategic Shift on Game Pass

The looming Xbox layoffs arrive on the heels of a visible change in strategy around Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription service that has been at the heart of its gaming pitch for years. In April, Microsoft cut prices for Game Pass and, more strikingly, ended day-one releases of future Call of Duty titles on the platform.

That reversal matters. Game Pass had been sold to players and investors alike as the 'Netflix of games', with blockbuster titles available on subscription from launch day. Pulling Call of Duty from that promise, one of the most commercially important franchises in the industry, signals that the economics were not working in Xbox's favour.

It also sits awkwardly alongside the $20 billion spending figure in Sharma's email. The company has been writing very large cheques, but the returns have not matched the rhetoric.

If you put those pieces together, the picture becomes clearer, if no less uncomfortable for staff. A business unit struggling to grow revenue, a subscription model being quietly reined in, and now a round of major layoffs as a new boss tries to prove the numbers can be made to add up.

Microsoft's wider business, of course, is not in trouble. The company remains one of the most valuable in the world, with its growth increasingly driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence. In that context, Xbox is starting to look less like a crown jewel and more like a problem child that must either justify its spend or shrink to fit.

Inside the games industry, there will be concern about what 'rebuilding' and 'rethink' mean in practice. When senior executives talk in that way, it often leads to consolidation: fewer experimental projects, a tighter pipeline of 'safe' franchises, and more pressure on remaining teams to deliver hits quickly.

For developers, marketers and support staff inside Xbox, the next few months are likely to be defined by uncertainty, whispered rumours and the drip-feed of internal announcements.

Read more Thousands Fear For Their Jobs As Xbox Braces For Brutal Cuts In Major Microsoft Overhaul Thousands Fear For Their Jobs As Xbox Braces For Brutal Cuts In Major Microsoft Overhaul

For players, nothing immediate changes. Their consoles still work, their Game Pass subscriptions still run, and Call of Duty will still arrive, even if not as part of the launch-day bundle they might once have expected.

But the leaked email makes one thing plain. Microsoft is no longer willing to subsidise Xbox indefinitely in the hope that the future of gaming will eventually vindicate every risky bet it has placed.

Until Microsoft confirms the scope of the job cuts and the specific areas affected, many of the details around the Xbox layoffs remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

What is clear, though, is that one of the biggest names in gaming is heading into a painful reset, led by a new chief determined to prove that Xbox can still be a business worth the billions Microsoft has sunk into it.