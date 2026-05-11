Donald Trump addressed fresh questions about his health on live television after reporters spotted a dark bruise on his hand during a broadcast from Air Force One, with the US president insisting he is 'very good' but conceding that one day he will have to admit he is 'not feeling well.'

After days of speculation over Trump's condition, triggered first by footage of him apparently zigzagging as he walked towards Marine One and then by close-up images of his hand showing obvious bruising, concern has grown. The clips, widely shared on social media, have fed into a longer-running debate in the United States over the fitness of older political leaders and whether the public is being given a clear picture of their health.

Trump was mid-flight and speaking to journalists when one reporter, having noticed the discolouration on the back of his hand, cut in with a blunt question, 'Are you okay?' It is the sort of moment most politicians dread. Trump, who tends to treat questions about his health as both a challenge and an opportunity, leaned into it.

Trump: "No president has ever taken a cognitive test except me. I've taken three of them. One in the first administration. They're hard. The first question is easy. You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a squirrel. 'Which is the squirrel?'" pic.twitter.com/DfSHUcafVS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2026

'I'm very good,' he replied, before offering his own diagnosis. He said he had 'clipped' his hand on a table, then added that his daily use of what he called 'the big aspirin' made bruises more likely. 'I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin,' he said.

According to Trump, White House doctors had told him he did not need the drug. 'The doctors said, "You don't have to take that, sir. You're very healthy." I said, "I'm not taking any chances." That's one of the side effects of taking aspirin.'

Government sources cited in US reports have previously said Trump takes a 325mg aspirin each day, a dose associated with blood thinning and an increased tendency to bruise. Minor marks on his hands in recent months have also been linked by those around him to constant handshaking at rallies and public events.

Trump Links Bruising to Aspirin as Doctors Urge Caution on Speculation

Medical opinion in the coverage has been notably less breathless than the online commentary. Dr. Helen Wall, an NHS GP and Expert Mental Health Speaker with Champions Speakers Agency, urged people not to jump to conclusions about Trump's health based on a few seconds of video or a patch of bruising.

'I've been a doctor for 20 years, and I think there are a few bits of speculation that just need a little bit of caution applied to them,' she told Mirror US. Age, she pointed out, is not in itself a diagnosis. 'There are lots of people who get into their 70s, 80s, 90s who are perfectly fit and well with no underlying health conditions.'

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What does change, she said, is how the body shows wear. 'The skin is aged, the blood vessels are aged. You're more likely to get tired. That doesn't mean you've got an underlying condition.'

On the specific question of Trump's bruising, Dr. Wall said the explanation from his team, aspirin use combined with the physical demands of public life, was medically plausible. 'That's a perfectly reasonable explanation as far as I can see,' she said. 'We see a lot of older adults who get easy bruising because of blood thinners such as aspirin, clopidogrel and warfarin. So that's not in itself an alarming feature in someone of his age.'

By contrast, she said, unexplained significant bruising in a younger adult not taking any medication would be more concerning. In other words, visible bruising on a man of Trump's age, already known to be taking aspirin, is not automatically a red flag.

Nothing in the publicly available information confirms any undisclosed illness, and there has been no official medical bulletin beyond the explanations already given. For now, the claims and counterclaims about Trump's health remain unproven and should be treated with caution.

Cognitive Tests, 'Fake News' and a Future Admission of Frailty

Back at the White House after the Air Force One appearance, Trump moved from discussing bruises to something more personal, his mind. He has long been prickly about suggestions that age might be catching up with him. This time, he tackled it head-on, if in his own idiosyncratic style.

'I'm not a senior. I'm far younger. I feel the same as I felt 50 years ago,' he told staff and reporters. Then he added, almost as an aside, 'I'll say I'm not feeling well. Someday I might say that. Actually, I won't have to say it, because you'll be able to see it just like you did in the last administration.'

He used the moment to revive one of his favoured talking points, arguing that anyone running for president or vice-president should be required to take a cognitive test. 'No president has ever taken one except me. I've taken three of them. I've aced each one,' he claimed, saying he had completed one during his first term and two since.

Yikes! Both of Trump's hands are discolored today and one of them appears bruised as well



(Anna Moneymaker/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IZEw3j1JzD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2026

The tests, he insisted, are not the simple picture quizzes some of his critics assume. 'They are hard. There are many people in this room I know who are smart; they're not going to ace them,' he said, before turning his ire on the journalists present. 'There are many people standing back there, the fake news media. I'd like to have them...'

Trump then described how the questions start off easy. 'You have a lion, a bear, an alligator and a squirrel. Okay, which is the squirrel?' he said, adding that the first few questions become 'a little more difficult' and that 'by the time you get to the middle, they are tough.'

For his supporters, the image is of a man batting away rumours with test scores and bravado, reduced to explaining a bruise because every mark is treated as a clue. For his critics, it is another reminder that the health of those seeking the most powerful office in the world remains something of a black box.