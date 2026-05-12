Donald Trump's health was again in the spotlight in Washington on Monday, as the 79-year-old president appeared at two public events with heavy makeup covering visible bruising on both hands ahead of his diplomatic trip to China this week.

Trump's health has been a recurring point of scrutiny during his second tenure, with reporters repeatedly noting signs of physical wear and tear on a near-octogenarian president who insists he remains at full tilt.

The Daily Beast has previously catalogued episodes including a neck rash, swollen ankles, slurred speech and moments of apparent confusion. Monday's close-up photographs added fresh material to that running file.

Health Concerns Resurface Over 'Scaly' Makeup

At a maternal healthcare event in the Oval Office and a subsequent celebration for NCAA football champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, photographers captured what has now become a familiar sight: Trump's hands thickly coated in foundation that did not quite hide the discoloured skin beneath.

Images from Reuters showed his dominant right hand covered in a textured, beige layer that looked almost scaly under the lights. His left hand, which the White House has sometimes described as his 'good' non-shaking hand, bore a conspicuous dark oval patch near the thumb where the concealer seemed to pool rather than blend.

This is not a one-off. The Daily Beast reports that Trump's bruised hands are 'often slathered in makeup' to mask discolouration. The White House line has been consistent: officials attribute the marks to frequent handshaking and what they describe as a high-dose aspirin regimen. It is an explanation that raises as many questions as it resolves, not least because the bruising appears not only on the hand he uses for handshakes.

Asked directly on Monday about the president's bruised and made-up hands, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle offered a familiar, sweeping defence rather than a fresh medical clarification. Ingle said: 'President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump's commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.'

The statement, which The Daily Beast described as 'frequently recycled,' did not address the specific nature, cause or treatment of the bruising on either hand. There was no comment on whether the president has undergone any recent medical assessments related to the visible marks.

Health Questions Shadow High-Stakes China Trip

The timing of this latest Donald Trump health discussion is awkward for the White House. Later this week, the president is due to embark on a roughly 14-hour flight to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid his administration's war with Iran and years of on-and-off trade hostilities with China.

Trump and Xi last met in South Korea in October, when they agreed to pause an escalating trade war triggered by Trump's tariffs. Now, as he prepares for another carefully choreographed handshake with China's leader, the president is trying to project vigour at home.

TRUMP: I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all. Great things will happen for both Countries! President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/OA1PGLJb4D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2026

On Monday, he took to his social media platform Truth Social to frame the trip in upbeat terms, writing: 'I am very much looking forward to my trip to China, an amazing Country, with a Leader, President Xi, respected by all. Great things will happen for both Countries!' That optimism contrasted with the images circulating online of his carefully covered hands and, later in the day, of a brief, disconcerting lull in his attention.

During the Oval Office maternal healthcare event, cameras caught the president apparently nodding off at the Resolute Desk while Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr spoke at length about what he called a 'fertility crisis.' The video appeared to show Trump's head drooping before he jerked awake, a sequence that quickly fed into wider conversations about age, stamina, and the physical demands of the job.

Supporters argue that critics are obsessing over cosmetic details and minor lapses that could happen to anyone in a long day's work. The White House has leaned heavily on the image of a hyper-active president who, in Ingle's words, 'meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.'

Yet the visuals are hard to ignore. Close-up shots of scaly-looking foundation on a president's hands, dark patches that makeup fails to conceal and a momentary doze during a televised policy event all contribute to a narrative that the administration cannot entirely script away.

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For voters and international partners alike, there is an obvious tension between Trump's own insistence that he is in peak condition and the medical opacity surrounding these recurring incidents.

There has been no detailed, contemporaneous medical briefing tying together the bruising, the reported aspirin use and the catalogue of minor ailments observed over recent months.

Until that gap between image-making and information closes, questions about Donald Trump's health are likely to travel with him to Beijing just as surely as the heavy foundation on his hands.