The 2025 Gotham Awards honoured the year's best films and the people behind them, including director Guillermo del Toro's bold adaptation of Frankenstein, which enjoyed a brief theatrical run before landing on Netflix.

The monster horror drama was recognised as one of the night's major honourees, receiving the prestigious Vanguard Tribute Award.

The Vanguard Tribute is presented to pioneering films that push creative boundaries through fearless artistic choices. The award was accepted by del Toro alongside lead actors Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, who portrayed the Creature and Victor Frankenstein, respectively.

During his speech, Isaac thanked both his director and co-stars before closing with a message celebrating immigrant contributions to the entertainment industry.

'I'm proud to be standing here tonight a Guatemalan, an Australian and a Mexican,' Isaac said, referencing the backgrounds of the trio. 'Immigrants baby, we get the job done.'

Frankenstein's Casting Champions Diversity

Del Toro's Frankenstein features a remarkably diverse cast drawn from across the globe, reflecting the director's long-standing commitment to highlighting multicultural voices.

A Mexican national who became one of Hollywood's most acclaimed filmmakers, del Toro previously won the Academy Award for Best Director for his 2017 fantasy romance The Shape of Water. He is frequently referenced alongside fellow celebrated Mexican auteurs Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu.

Oscar Isaac, born in Guatemala, moved to the US with his family as an infant. He has since built an impressive career appearing in projects such as Ex Machina, Dune and the Star Wars franchise.

Australian star Jacob Elordi was born in Brisbane and first became widely known for The Kissing Booth on Netflix before expanding his résumé with acclaimed HBO drama Euphoria.

Their co-star Mia Goth, who portrays Frankenstein's mother and future sister-in-law, was born in England to a Brazilian mother and a Canadian father.

The wider cast also includes prominent European actors such as two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, David Bradley and Emmy winner Charles Dance.

Isaac: 'I'm Profoundly Sad About the Cruelty Being Shown to Latinos'

Isaac has spoken publicly in recent years about the political environment surrounding immigration, referencing policies and rhetoric that have affected Latino communities.

During an appearance on the Latino USA podcast, the actor shared his concerns with host Maria Hinojosa.

'I know it needs to turn into active things but I'm profoundly sad,' he said. 'We contributed to every facet of this country from top to bottom. And to be used in such cruelty is astounding and infuriating.'

He has also addressed Latino representation during media events, including the red-carpet premiere for Frankenstein, encouraging pride and resilience in the face of hostility.

'Our people are being threatened and othered and told that our contributions are not real,' Isaac told reporters at the event. 'And the truth of the fact is to remember that we are the backbone of this country and every single industry, no matter what the people in power at the moment happen to be saying.'