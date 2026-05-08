The Pentagon released declassified UFO files on Thursday, 7 May 2026, through the Trump PURSUE programme — offering Apollo mission photos, NASA images from the 1960s–1970s, and military footage that have reignited questions about alien life.

The Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), launched in May 2026, aims to make UFO/UAP records publicly accessible via war.gov/ufo. The initiative promotes transparency; however, officials maintain that no evidence confirms extraterrestrial origins. The release quickly went viral on social media.

Trump PURSUE Programme Minimises Apollo Evidence

Apollo-era photos show lunar lights with scant accompanying notes. A 1969 Apollo 12 image depicts a glowing object on the horizon; files label it 'unidentified phenomena.' An Apollo 17 photo shows three triangular dots, yet no consensus exists on what they represent.

Apollo 12 also reveals scattered bright spots that have been widely amplified on social media. The Multiple outlets have argued that the PURSUE programme does not go deep enough, characterising the release as a politically convenient 'shiny object.'

Iraq 2022 video shows objects vanishing; Syria 2024 footage shows erratic lights. CBS News has reported that cover-up claims are growing around the declassified files. Syria mission videos show deformed white light with orange glowing elements that appear and disappear within seconds. The Defence Department has promised additional rolling releases and encouraged the public to examine and judge the evidence freely.

Background on the Disclosure Push

President Trump's 9 February Truth Social post initiated this process, directing agencies to release files on UFOs, UAP, and potential alien life. This came after months of public pressure and legislative hearings, as Americans sought access to government records that were decades old.

The war.gov/ufo site now serves as the central clearinghouse for all declassified materials. Previously classified documents span military branches and intelligence agencies, with some dating back to Cold War-era encounters. Technical analysis remains incomplete on many cases, and government analysts continue reviewing thousands of unresolved reports.

Officials Praise Transparency Push

War Secretary Pete Hegseth celebrated the milestone. 'These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fuelled justified speculation,' he stated. Hegseth emphasised that Americans deserve to see the material themselves and called it unprecedented transparency from the Trump administration.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard welcomed the development. She described it as 'the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification effort.'

The Department of Defense highlighted public accessibility, stating that no security clearance is required and that citizens can instantly view UAP videos, photos, and source documents. Many materials remain unanalysed for specific anomalies. Officials maintain that no evidence in the declassified files confirms extraterrestrial origins.

Public Response and Future Implications



NASA has not issued a formal comment on the declassified photos. Agency spokespeople previously attributed similar anomalies to known lunar conditions. The PURSUE programme has committed to regular updates, and future batches may address additional high-profile cases from military archives.

Modern high-resolution images may resolve longstanding questions about Apollo-era anomalies. Online comparisons of the newly released photos have drawn both excitement and scepticism in equal measure.

Government authorities urge restraint in interpretation; they caution against leaping to conclusions about aliens too early. The release marks a new era in UAP transparency. Whether it answers cosmic questions remains for future investigation.