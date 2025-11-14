Ray J has filed a countersuit against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, alleging that the reality TV stars conspired to release his infamous sex tape with Kim and subsequently breached a legal agreement to remain silent about it.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, claims the singer's prior agreement with the Kardashian-Jenner family was violated when the tape and related content were publicly referred to in later episodes of The Kardashians reality show.

Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., is seeking at least £813,000 ($1 million) in damages, arguing the matter caused personal and professional harm.

The Kardashians Breached Legal Agreement With Ray J

According to court filings obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Ray J alleges that he previously reached a mediation agreement with Kardashian in 2023.

The settlement reportedly required all parties to avoid public discussion of the sex tape, including on reality shows, and included a £4.9 million ($6 million) payment to him. The singer claims the agreement also prohibited disparagement between the parties, intending to resolve past and future disputes.

However, Ray J's complaint states that multiple references to the tape appeared in season 3 of The Kardashians just one month after the agreement.

He alleges that Kardashian and Jenner argued that the settlement did not cover episodes filmed prior to the finalisation of the deal. The mother-daughter duo attempted to pressure Ray J into signing an amendment, which he declined.

Ray J: 'Kim and Kris Conspired to Release Our Sex Tape'

The countersuit expands on Norwood's assertion that Kris facilitated agreements with porn company Vivid Entertainment, which released Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007.

Ray J alleges the release was orchestrated by Jenner with Kardashian's cooperation, and that lawsuits filed against Vivid at the time were designed purely to generate publicity.

He further claims that statements from Kardashian denying consent to the tape's distribution were false, framing their strategy as an attempt to mislead the public.

In addition, Ray J's filing references potential violations under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. His legal team argues that there were 'parallels between RICO and Kim and Kris' conspiracy with Vivid', suggesting a coordinated effort to manipulate agreements and public perception for personal gain.

The Kardashians' Defence

The countersuit comes after Kardashian and Jenner sued Ray J for defamation in October 2025, citing statements he made on TMZ and during a Twitch livestream that referenced the RICO Act and suggested legal impropriety by the family.

However, Ray J's legal team contends that the continued public conferences to the tape, combined with what they claim was the family's orchestrated release and promotional strategies, materially breached the original settlement agreement.

Ray J, besides monetary damages, is also seeking judicial relief to protect himself from ongoing legal and reputational exposure.

The case is expected to continue through discovery and pre-trial motions, with legal analysts noting that cross-complaints of this nature in high-profile celebrity disputes often result in extended litigation. The courts will ultimately determine whether Kardashian and Jenner's actions violated contractual obligations or contributed to defamation.