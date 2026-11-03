Pastor Jamal Bryant criticised Nicki Minaj during a Georgia sermon on Sunday, 1 November 2026, over her appearance at President Donald Trump's Michigan rally.

He invoked the 'Aunt Jemima' stereotype after Trump commented on the rapper's backside and asked her to stand before the crowd.

Minaj travelled aboard Air Force One with Trump before attending his campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October.

The rapper wore a Gucci outfit to the event at McMorran Place Arena, where Trump was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

His remarks about her appearance subsequently circulated online, drawing attention away from the rally's political message.

Jamal Bryant Questions Nicki Minaj's Reaction to Trump

Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, addressed the incident while preaching to his congregation.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, which reported his comments on 2 November, Bryant expressed discomfort with footage showing Trump directing attention towards Minaj's body.

His criticism focused on the president's request for the rapper to stand and her decision to comply before the audience.

Bryant likened the moment to the historically racist Aunt Jemima stereotype, saying Minaj stood 'like Aunt Jemima selling pancakes.'

The comparison referred to a caricature historically associated with the portrayal of Black women as subservient. Its use made Bryant's criticism particularly pointed, extending beyond an ordinary disagreement over political support.

Pastor Jamal Bryant criticize @NICKIMINAJ for allowing trump to degrade her in public pic.twitter.com/mh5poRketr — Sonja Welch (@sonjawelch66) November 2, 2026

Bryant also questioned the attention given to Minaj's designer clothing. His remarks suggested that expensive attire should not take precedence over what he considered standards of personal dignity.

The pastor's broader message concerned how women should expect to be treated, regardless of a person's political position or authority.

'Don't you let nobody objectify your black body and your black beauty,' he told worshippers, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

His comments framed Minaj's appearance as an example of what he considered inappropriate treatment of Black women in public life.

However, Bryant's own use of the Aunt Jemima comparison introduced another sensitive element. He invoked a racial stereotype while urging women to resist being reduced to their appearance.

His criticism also raised questions about the responsibilities of influential public figures when discussing women who support them politically.

Trump's Rally Remarks Draw Bryant's Criticism

The incident occurred during Trump's 25 October rally, where he was promoting Republican candidates ahead of the US midterm elections.

While discussing earlier remarks about Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted's physique, Trump shifted his attention to Minaj, who was seated among the attendees.

According to The Guardian, the president praised the rapper's backside before declaring that it was 'hard to miss'. He then asked Minaj to stand, and she rose from her seat and acknowledged the cheering audience.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

Trump subsequently returned to his speech, saying he hoped Minaj had not been insulted by his remarks. He also expressed appreciation for her longstanding support.

The exchange drew attention away from the campaign's political message and towards Trump's public comments about the rapper's appearance.

Minaj's decision to stand was visible in footage of the event. However, that action alone does not establish whether she welcomed, disliked or felt uncomfortable with the president's remarks.

Her appearance at the rally was part of her increasingly visible support for Trump and his political allies.

The rapper also addressed the audience during the event, expressing support for the president and encouraging voters to back Republican candidates.

Bryant's subsequent sermon focused on the distinction between showing political support and maintaining personal boundaries.

His remarks suggested that holding public office should not exempt someone from expectations of respectful behaviour towards women.

Nicki Minaj Remains Silent on Bryant's Criticism

As of 2 November, Minaj had not issued a verified public response specifically addressing Bryant's sermon.

Her growing association with Trump had nevertheless attracted further attention following speculation about a possible White House position.

On 25 October, White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a mock interview with Minaj on X, playfully suggesting she could become the next press secretary.

During an interview with Benny Johnson on 30 October, Trump was asked about the possibility and described it as a good idea worth considering.

His comments did not constitute a formal job offer or appointment, and no such announcement had been made.

For Bryant, the immediate controversy remained the treatment of Minaj at the Michigan rally.

His sermon challenged both Trump's remarks and what he viewed as the rapper's willingness to participate in the exchange. Yet the available footage offers no definitive account of Minaj's personal feelings about the moment.