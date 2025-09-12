Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox, best known for their roles as Lady Edith Crawley and Andrew Parker in Downton Abbey, have revealed they quietly married, four years after the birth of their son. Their relationship, which began on the set of the hit period drama, has remained mostly private until now.

The couple's announcement came during NBC's special Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale, marking the end of the beloved franchise.

A Meeting on Set and the Start of a Relationship

Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox first met in 2014 while filming the fifth season of Downton Abbey. The pair maintained a professional distance on set, with Michael later explaining they kept their personal relationship separate from work to avoid distractions. Despite this, rumours about their romance began to circulate in 2016 when they were seen together socially.

The relationship blossomed quietly away from the public eye. Laura has previously spoken about the strong support the couple provides each other, describing it as a key part of their bond. She told Town & Country in 2019 that working together and sharing mutual understanding helped them navigate the pressures of the entertainment industry.

Welcoming Son Luca and Keeping Life Private

In March 2021, Laura and Michael welcomed their first child, a son named Luca. The couple chose to keep the birth private, only confirming the news publicly in 2022. A source close to the pair told The Sun that they appreciated having time away from the limelight to enjoy parenthood.

The source added that Laura had adapted well to motherhood, describing it as 'another string to her bow'. The couple have balanced their busy careers while prioritising their family life, maintaining a low profile throughout.

Marriage Confirmed in Final Downton Abbey Celebration

The revelation of their secret marriage came in September 2025 during NBC's Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale. Michael spoke openly about the impact the show had on his life, saying, 'I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.'

Co-star Lesley Nicol, who plays Mrs Patmore, prompted the announcement by remarking on how the show had brought about significant life changes for the couple. Michael responded by confirming their marriage and family life, highlighting the deep personal connection forged through their shared work.

The Legacy of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey first aired in 2010 and ran until 2015, winning acclaim on both ITV and PBS in the US. The franchise has since expanded to include three feature films, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale serving as a conclusion to the story.

The special not only celebrated the show's long-lasting success but also paid tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith, who portrayed Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. Hugh Bonneville, who plays the Earl of Grantham, spoke about the emotional significance of the final film, noting how it bids farewell to both the characters and the actress herself.

Maintaining Privacy Amid Fame

Despite their high-profile roles, Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have kept much of their personal lives away from public scrutiny. Michael has mentioned that while Downton Abbey played a major role in shaping their lives, their relationship is more than just a connection through work. The couple have chosen to navigate fame carefully, ensuring that their family life remains their priority.