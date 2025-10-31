Keith Urban is drowning his sorrows in Blake Shelton's advice after his messy and highly public breakup from Nicole Kidman.

Sources reveal the country star is leaning heavily on Shelton, who, as a 'divorce veteran', knows exactly what it takes to survive a messy split — especially one under the intense glare of the media spotlight.

Before he tied the knot with Gwen Stefani in 2021, Shelton's own divorce from Miranda Lambert was a headline-making disaster, and he's more than willing to offer Urban a helping hand now.

An insider claims that Shelton said, 'Keith's welcome to come over to his ranch and ride horses, help with the harvest, have jam sessions or whatever he wants'.

Shelton's number one piece of advice? 'Keep busy and don't beat yourself up', says the insider. Shelton knows how divorce can get messy, and now he's helping Urban stay focused on what matters most — his music and his future.

What Drove Keith & Nicole's 19-Year Marriage to the Breaking Point

Urban and Kidman's once fairytale romance has crumbled after 19 years, and the shocking reasons behind their split have finally been revealed.

Sources say their marriage went from sizzling hot to ice cold in recent years, with both stars living increasingly separate lives and barely even sharing common ground.

One major issue? Kidman's controversial film roles, particularly the racy love scenes with much younger co-stars.

Urban, according to insiders, could barely stomach watching his wife lock lips with younger men on screen. He once had an interview in July where the host asked about his wife's onscreen 'passion' in her films.

Instead of answering, the interview abruptly cut off — leading many to believe urban stormed out of the chat rather than face the uncomfortable topic.

But the reason for the fallout wasn't entirely on Kidman.

Before their official split, Urban was reportedly already eyeing a much younger woman — his 25-year-old touring guitarist, Maggie Baugh. While Baugh hasn't publicly commented, rumours have been swirling that Urban and Baugh have a flirtatious relationship.

A source close to the couple claims it wasn't just Baugh — Urban was 'fawning over other women' and didn't care who saw. This alleged behaviour reportedly pushed Kidman to the edge.

The dramatic rumours about Urban and Baugh have sent shockwaves through their inner circle, with insiders claiming that the country singer's wandering eye was no secret. The revelations had reportedly left Kidman devastated.

Kidman's heartbreak was made even worse by reports that Urban was already looking to move on before their divorce was finalised. The young guitarist, who has her own rule against dating bandmates, might not have been the only woman in the picture. But it seems she might have been the final nail in the coffin for Urban and Kidman's troubled marriage.

As Urban works through his emotional wreckage, Shelton's advice could be his lifeline. With Shelton's support and some time away at his ranch, Urban is being encouraged to focus on his music and keep his head above water.

But whether or not he can recover from his shattered marriage remains to be seen. For now, it's clear that Blake Shelton is the only one Keith Urban can rely on as he picks up the pieces of his broken heart.