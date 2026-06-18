For many Americans, retirement marks the beginning of a long-awaited chapter. After decades of work, it offers the promise of greater freedom, more time with family and relief from the demands of a full-time career. But for a growing number of people, retirement is arriving with an unwelcome burden: debt.

Years of rising living costs, higher borrowing expenses, and economic uncertainty have left many older Americans carrying financial obligations later in life. Unlike previous generations, who often entered retirement with paid-off homes and limited debt, today's retirees are increasingly managing credit card balances, mortgage payments, and other financial commitments alongside their retirement plans.

At the same time, Social Security remains one of the most important sources of retirement income in the US. For millions of households, those monthly payments help cover housing, healthcare, groceries, and other essential expenses. As retirement approaches, debt can become a major factor in determining how far that income will stretch. Here are three debt issues that could place pressure on retirement finances if left unresolved.

High-Interest Credit Card Debt

Credit card debt can become especially difficult to manage after retirement. With average credit card interest rates remaining above 20%, even moderate balances can generate significant interest charges over time. A balance that may have seemed manageable during working years can become much harder to reduce once employment income ends.

For retirees living on a fixed income, carrying high-interest debt may leave less money available for daily expenses. Interest charges can consume funds that might otherwise be used for healthcare, household bills or unexpected costs. The longer a balance remains unpaid, the greater the overall cost. As a result, credit card debt can continue affecting retirement finances long after employment income has stopped.

Delinquent Federal Debts

Federal debts can present challenges that many people do not fully consider before retirement. According to the CBS News report, obligations such as defaulted federal student loans, unpaid federal taxes, and certain other government-related debts may lead to collection actions under specific circumstances.

While the rules vary depending on the type of debt involved, unresolved federal obligations can create additional financial pressure once retirement income becomes the primary source of support. Because Social Security often plays a central role in retirement budgets, any outstanding federal debt issues may become more noticeable after a person leaves the workforce and transitions to fixed monthly income.

Housing Costs That Stretch the Budget

Carrying a mortgage into retirement is not necessarily a problem. Many homeowners have affordable monthly payments and interest rates that remain manageable even after they stop working. However, housing expenses can become a concern when they account for too much of a retiree's income.

Read more Retirees Are Making a Costly Money Mistake, and It Is Not Spending Too Much Retirees Are Making a Costly Money Mistake, and It Is Not Spending Too Much

Mortgage payments are only one part of the overall cost of homeownership. Property taxes, insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, and repairs can add thousands of dollars to annual household spending.

For retirees who rely heavily on Social Security, these expenses can limit financial flexibility. A large share of monthly income may be committed to housing costs before other needs are considered. As a result, housing-related debt and expenses can have a significant impact on retirement budgets, particularly during periods of rising costs.