US retirees and disabled workers are being told they could receive one of the biggest Social Security 'raises' in years, with early forecasts for the 2027 cost‑of‑living adjustment (COLA) climbing as high as 4.7 per cent. For someone on an average benefit, that could mean roughly $95 (£70) more each month. Analysts, including Mary Johnson and other Social Security specialists, emphasise that these figures are still only estimates and may not go far once higher bills are factored in.

The projections matter because Social Security is the main source of income for around 59 million Americans aged 65 or older who receive benefits, many of whom are already reshaping their budgets around hopes of a larger cheque in January 2027. Social Security specialists say those plans could be upended if the final COLA lands lower than current forecasts or if rising prices for food, housing and healthcare eat away at most of the increase.

2027 Social Security COLA Forecasts Rise

Mary Johnson, an independent Social Security analyst who tracks benefit changes, now estimates that the 2027 COLA could reach 4.7 per cent, up from a forecast of 4.2 per cent a month earlier. She says her revised projection is rooted in fresh consumer‑price data showing inflation at its highest level in roughly three years.

The Senior Citizens League, a non‑partisan advocacy group for older Americans, has issued a separate projection that currently places the 2027 COLA closer to 3.8 per cent. Its modelling still points to a sizeable increase on the existing 2.8 per cent adjustment for 2026, but falls below Johnson's upper estimate and could shift again as new inflation figures arrive.

Based on these forecasts, a 3.8 per cent COLA could lift the average retired worker's benefit from about $2,026 (£1,500) a month to roughly $2,103 (£1,561). If the adjustment were to come in near 4.7 per cent, the same average payment could move closer to $2,121 (£1,574), implying an extra $95 (£70) a month for someone on a typical Social Security cheque.

How the 2027 Cola Will Be Set

Under US law, Social Security's annual cost‑of‑living adjustment is determined by movements in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI‑W). The Social Security Administration compares the average CPI‑W for July, August and September with a designated base period to decide the percentage increase.

The official 2027 COLA announcement is expected in October 2026, when the Social Security Administration publishes the adjustment after reviewing third‑quarter inflation figures. Until then, retirees and disabled workers are being urged in broadcast commentary and financial reports to view any stated percentage as guidance that may change rather than a fixed promise.

Experts, including MoneyTalksNews columnist Stacy Johnson, stress that COLA applies to gross benefit amounts, not the net figure that reaches recipients' bank accounts. Higher Medicare Part B premiums and other deductions can absorb part of any increase, meaning retirees may feel a smaller improvement in disposable income than a forecast uplift of 3.8 or 4.7 per cent might suggest.

'Big Raise' Versus Real‑World Costs

Forecast ranges in the 3.8 to 4.7 per cent band underline how inflation has eroded purchasing power for those relying on Social Security. Johnson points to Social Security Administration data showing that, over the past decade, the average annual COLA has been around 3.1 per cent, suggesting that a 2027 adjustment near the top of current estimates would be unusually large by recent standards.

For now, retirees, disabled workers and advocacy groups such as the Senior Citizens League are watching incoming inflation reports closely, aware that each new data release could shift the projected 2027 COLA up or down. The final number will decide how much extra money appears in benefit cheques from January 2027.