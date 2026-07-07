A larger Social Security raise could arrive in 2027 for millions of US retirees, with one advocacy group forecasting a 3.8% cost-of-living adjustment that would lift the average monthly benefit to about $2,103 but that higher Social Security COLA could also push more pensioners into paying federal income tax on their benefits. The estimate, from the Senior Citizens League, points to roughly $77 extra per month for a typical retired worker if current inflation trends hold into next year.

The projected 2027 cost-of-living adjustment follows several years in which prices for essentials such as energy and shelter have risen faster than many retirees' benefits. Social Security's annual COLA is intended to preserve purchasing power by tying payments to inflation, but the mechanism used and the way tax rules interact with it often leaves older Americans feeling they are running to stand still.

The latest projection is not yet official, and nothing is confirmed until the Social Security Administration (SSA) releases the formal 2027 COLA announcement in October 2026, so all current figures should be taken with a grain of salt.

Social Security COLA Tied to Rising CPI-W

The 2027 Social Security COLA projection is rooted in the performance of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, the inflation gauge the SSA uses to calculate annual adjustments. According to the Senior Citizens League's analysis, the CPI-W was running 4.4% higher year-on-year as of May 2026, with energy and housing costs doing much of the heavy lifting.

If that pattern persists through July, August and September the three months that officially feed into the COLA formula the group expects the 2027 Social Security COLA to land somewhere in the upper 3% range and potentially up to 5%. Their central estimate of 3.8% would nudge the average retired worker's monthly benefit from about $2,026 to around $2,103.

A rise on that scale will sound like overdue relief to anyone who has watched their grocery, utility and rent bills climb. Yet, as the League has repeatedly pointed out in its briefing notes, the same COLA that boosts income can have an awkward side effect: it can raise the portion of Social Security benefits exposed to federal tax.

How a Bigger Social Security COLA Pulls Retirees Into Tax

Whether your Social Security payments are taxed depends on 'combined income,' the yardstick the US tax code uses to decide how much of your benefit should be on the IRS radar. Combined income adds together three elements: your adjusted gross income, any tax‑exempt interest, and half of your annual Social Security benefit.

Once that combined figure passes certain thresholds, a slice of your benefits becomes taxable income. The rules, set by Congress in 1983 and expanded in 1993, have not been indexed to inflation. Combined income above $25,000 can make up to 50% of Social Security benefits taxable; above $34,000, as much as 85% can be taxed. For married couples filing jointly, the thresholds are $32,000 and $44,000.

That static framework is where a generous Social Security COLA starts to look less generous. Each time benefits rise, combined income rises in tandem for many households, even if their underlying standard of living has barely improved. In practice, that pulls more retirees across those decades‑old thresholds year after year.

The dynamic can be seen clearly in a simple example the League highlights. Take a single retiree receiving $20,000 a year from Social Security and $15,000 from other sources. On paper, their combined income comes to $25,000 bang on the point where benefits can first become taxable.

Apply a 3.8% COLA and their annual Social Security benefit climbs to $20,760. Combined income moves to $25,380, enough to tip a portion of their benefit into the taxable column. The extra income is real, but so is the new tax burden.

Planning Around a Higher Social Security COLA

Financial planners often argue that the answer is not to shun COLAs but to anticipate the tax implications before the IRS bill lands. One straightforward tool is voluntary withholding.

The SSA allows retirees to have federal income tax deducted directly from their monthly Social Security payments at rates of 7%, 10%, 12% or 22%. That does not reduce the overall tax due, but it spreads the hit across the year rather than leaving pensioners facing an unwelcome demand the following spring.

Another lever is the mix of accounts used to fund retirement. Because qualified Roth IRA withdrawals are not counted in the combined income formula, drawing spending money from a Roth rather than from fully taxable sources can help some retirees keep more of their Social Security out of the tax net.

A year of unusually low income can provide a useful window to convert money from a traditional IRA to a Roth, potentially cutting future taxable withdrawals at a time when COLAs may be pushing combined income higher.

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Advisers also tend to nudge retirees to run the numbers each autumn. After the SSA announces the next Social Security COLA in October, a brief review of expected income streams can show whether the higher benefit will nudge combined income past one of the critical thresholds while there is still time to adjust.

That might mean changing which accounts are tapped first, tweaking withholding elections, or, for those who are charitably inclined, using a qualified charitable distribution from an IRA to support a chosen cause without adding that withdrawal to taxable income.

None of this removes the basic tension at the heart of the system. A more generous Social Security COLA in 2027 would be a lifeline for millions of older Americans who have been squeezed by rising prices. It may also, for a growing number of them, be the thing that quietly hands a larger slice of their retirement income back to the taxman.