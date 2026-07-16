Millions of older Americans could receive a meaningful boost to their retirement income under newly reintroduced Social Security legislation that would raise minimum benefits above the federal poverty line. Yet despite the proposal's ambitious reforms, experts say one major obstacle remains: Congress is unlikely to approve it anytime soon.

The Social Security 2100 Act, reintroduced in Congress this week, would increase monthly benefits by 2%, guarantee a higher minimum payment for low-income retirees, and change how future cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are calculated. The proposal arrives as advocacy group The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) maintained its forecast that the 2027 Social Security COLA will be 3.8%, higher than this year's 2.8% increase.

While the projected COLA would provide modest relief from inflation, supporters argue broader reform is needed to address growing financial hardship among retirees.

How the Social Security 2100 Act Would Help Retirees

The proposal's most significant change would raise the minimum Social Security benefit to 125% of the federal poverty line, ensuring qualifying retirees receive an income above the government's official poverty threshold.

According to TSCL, around 5.6 million older Americans currently survive on less than $1,000 per month, leaving many struggling with rising housing, food, and healthcare costs.

The legislation would also:

Increase all Social Security benefits by 2%

Calculate future COLAs using the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly (CPI-E), which better reflects seniors' spending patterns

Revise the benefits formula

Apply payroll taxes to earnings above $400,000

Extend Social Security's trust fund by an estimated 32 years.

TSCL Executive Director Shannon Benton called the proposal the 'gold standard' for Social Security reform, saying it reflects many of the improvements older Americans have long requested.

Why the Bill Faces Long Odds

Despite the potential benefits, the legislation has little momentum in Washington. The Social Security 2100 Act has been introduced multiple times since 2017 without becoming law. GovTrack currently estimates the latest version has a 0% chance of passing, highlighting the political divisions surrounding Social Security funding and tax increases.

Although lawmakers from both parties acknowledge that the programme faces long-term financial challenges, agreement on how to address them has remained elusive. For retirees hoping for immediate financial relief, that means the proposed reforms remain far from guaranteed.

What the Latest COLA Forecast Means

Separately, TSCL continues to project that Social Security recipients will receive a 3.8% COLA in 2027 if inflation trends continue. If that estimate proves accurate, the average monthly retirement benefit would increase from $1,937.53 to approximately $2,011.15, adding about $73.62 per month.

For readers unfamiliar with how retirement benefits are calculated, the U.S. Social Security Administration explains eligibility, when to claim benefits, and the factors that affect monthly payments.

However, many retirement advocates argue annual COLAs have failed to keep pace with the real cost of ageing, particularly medical care, prescription drugs, and housing expenses. That is why the Social Security 2100 Act proposes switching to CPI-E, an inflation measure that gives greater weight to the spending habits of older Americans.

Why Social Security Reform Cannot Wait Forever

The debate comes as pressure mounts for Congress to secure the programme's future. According to the 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, the trust fund is projected to become insolvent during the fourth quarter of 2032. Without legislative action, Social Security would only be able to pay benefits using incoming payroll tax revenue, resulting in automatic benefit reductions.

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Supporters argue the approaching funding deadline presents a rare opportunity to strengthen both the programme's finances and retirees' standard of living. Whether Congress acts before then remains uncertain.

For now, the reintroduction of the Social Security 2100 Act has renewed debate over how best to protect millions of Americans who depend on retirement benefits. Although the legislation could dramatically reduce poverty among older adults, its uncertain political future means most beneficiaries should not expect those changes to arrive soon.