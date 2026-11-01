Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man appeared to morph into Doctor Doom in a 15-minute drone light show over Seoul, South Korea, using 2,000 drones to light up the night sky above the Han River on Saturday, 31 October.

Staged at Ttukseom Hangang Park as a Marvel-themed special in collaboration with Walt Disney Company Korea, the event featured several recognisable characters and scenes from the superhero franchise.

One of the most discussed moments was the transition from Iron Man to Doctor Doom, reflecting Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom. Marvel fans described the display as 'wild' as footage of the transformation circulated online.

From Thanos to Iron Man to Doom in the Sky

Footage of the drone performance showed Thanos appearing above Seoul before transitioning into Iron Man, with Downey Jr.'s face emerging as the drones recreated the superhero. The display then shifted to Doctor Doom, creating a visual link between Downey Jr.'s legacy as Tony Stark and his upcoming role as the iconic villain.

Other Avengers characters were also featured in the performance, turning the Han River skyline into a large-scale celebration of the superhero team.

The display was part of Seoul's final Han River drone light show of 2026 and its largest performance of the year, according to the city's official event announcement.

Fans Call Iron Man-To-Doom Shift 'Wild'

The Iron Man imagery quickly caught the attention of social media users, with several Threads posts celebrating the spectacle.

One user described the display as 'an incredible way to celebrate Marvel's past while teasing its future', highlighting the connection between Iron Man and Doctor Doom.

Another user described the scene as 'wild.'

A third user expressed their excitement with a short reaction: 'the wait was worth it.'

Robert Downey Jr. Returns to MCU as Doctor Doom

Downey Jr. became one of the MCU's most recognisable stars through his portrayal of Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man. He first appeared as the character in the 2008 film Iron Man, which helped launch the interconnected Marvel film franchise.

His portrayal continued across several films, culminating in Avengers: Endgame (2019), where Tony Stark made his final sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the universe.

Marvel Studios later confirmed Downey Jr.'s return to the franchise as Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024.

Rather than returning as Iron Man, the actor is taking on the role of one of Marvel's most prominent villains in Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 16 December 2026, while its US release is set for 18 December.

The Seoul event also included an Avengers: Doomsday-themed photo zone inspired by Doctor Doom's throne and stained-glass imagery, alongside costume parades and other activities.

With the drone display bringing Iron Man and Doctor Doom together in one visual sequence, the performance offered fans an unusual preview of Downey Jr.'s next chapter in the MCU.

Watch the full drone performance below to see how Seoul's night sky transformed from Thanos to Iron Man and finally Doctor Doom.