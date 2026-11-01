More than 115 drone and missile strikes linked to Iran have damaged or destroyed US military infrastructure across the Middle East, forcing Washington to pull significant military assets out of the Persian Gulf, an Associated Press investigation has found.

The relocation includes aircraft, air defence systems and communications equipment, according to two regional officials familiar with the situation. The findings underline the scale of damage to US military facilities following months of attacks.

Satellite Images Lay Bare Widespread Damage

An analysis of satellite imagery by the Associated Press found that more than 115 drone and missile strikes claimed by Iran or Iranian-backed militias damaged or destroyed structures at 26 military bases and other sites containing US equipment through August.

The investigation independently verified the damage using satellite images from multiple providers and interviews with four regional officials who had been briefed on the attacks or had firsthand knowledge of what was hit.

The strikes caused billions of dollars in equipment damage, with hundreds of buildings and other structures damaged or destroyed between April and June alone.

The US military has provided limited details about the extent of the damage. US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, declined to comment on specific losses, citing operational security.

Early-Warning Radars Hit in Initial Wave

The investigation found that Iranian attacks initially focused on early-warning radars and air defence systems designed to detect incoming missiles and drones.

Protective structures around radar installations at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait and Naval Support Activity Bahrain were destroyed within the first two days of the conflict, according to the analysis.

The attacks subsequently expanded to aircraft, hangars, warehouses, communications equipment, fuel facilities and troop accommodation.

The targeting of early-warning systems could weaken the ability of American forces to detect and respond to further attacks, leaving other military infrastructure exposed.

Kuwait Emerges as Primary Target

Kuwait experienced the highest concentration of attacks among the locations examined by AP, although US military sites in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also affected.

Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was struck at least 30 times, damaging or destroying at least 15 aircraft hangars, warehouses and other structures.

Camp Buehring also sustained extensive damage, with several facilities used by American troops affected.

A 1 March drone strike at Port Shuaiba in Kuwait killed six US soldiers, making it the deadliest known attack on American troops during the conflict, according to the investigation.

US Pullback Puts Focus on Long-Term Gulf Role

The movement of aircraft, air defence systems and communications equipment out of the Persian Gulf follows months of attacks on US military infrastructure.

The Pentagon has not publicly detailed the extent of the relocation. However, the findings raise questions about the future of the US military's presence in the region, particularly whether damaged facilities and equipment will be fully restored.

A separate Washington Post report in August said the Pentagon was informally assessing whether to reduce or reposition US forces in the Persian Gulf and whether to rebuild bases damaged by Iranian attacks. No permanent changes had been approved at the time of the report.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell maintained that American forces remain capable of carrying out military operations despite the damage.

'Our service members in CENTCOM have everything they need to continue their historic success ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon,' he told AP.

Talk of Renewed Strikes Raises Risk To Bases

The findings come as President Donald Trump considers potential renewed military action against Iran after the 3 November US midterm elections, although he has not made a final decision.

Tehran has vowed major retaliation if hostilities resume, raising concerns about further attacks on American military installations across the Middle East.

A return to fighting could result in additional damage to US bases and equipment, while increasing uncertainty over whether Washington will rebuild its military infrastructure in the region.

The relocation of military assets therefore marks a significant development in the US military's regional posture as tensions with Iran remain unresolved.