Tom Brady has spent decades commanding attention on NFL fields, but this weekend the seven-time Super Bowl champion found himself under a different kind of spotlight. The former quarterback made his catwalk debut at Gucci's Cruise 2027 fashion show in Florence, Italy, instantly becoming one of the event's breakout talking points as social media users compared his stiff runway stride to 'Robocop', 'The Tin Man' and 'Terminator'.

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Brady's appearance quickly became one of the most discussed moments of the luxury fashion event, not only for his unexpected runway turn but also for the internet's fascination with his commanding, robotic walk. While some social media users poked fun at the retired athlete's modelling style, others praised the 48‑year‑old for confidently stepping into a new phase of his post‑NFL career.

Tom Brady's Gucci Runway Debut Sparks 'Terminator' Jokes

Brady appeared on the runway wearing a black leather ensemble. The rigid silhouette immediately drew attention online, where viewers compared his outfit and walk to those of science‑fiction characters.

One social media user described Brady as having a 'terminator walk,' and another supported it by jokingly saying he looked like 'The Terminator.' Others compared him to 'Robocop' and the 'Tin Man', with many focusing on his deliberate stride and stern expression throughout the show, Page Six reported.

Despite the online jokes, Brady's runway appearance generated considerable buzz for Gucci's Cruise 2027 showcase, which featured several major celebrity appearances. Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and Cindy Crawford all appeared during the presentation, with Crawford closing the show.

The front row was equally star‑studded. Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan and Vogue editor‑in‑chief Anna Wintour were among the high‑profile guests watching the event unfold in Florence.

NFL Fans Weigh In On Brady's New 'Model Era'

The NFL added to the online frenzy after sharing footage of Brady's runway appearance on Instagram with the caption, 'entering his model era.' The post immediately attracted thousands of comments from fans amused by Brady's confident but mechanical-looking catwalk.

One user wrote, 'This man has the Terminator walk.' The 'Terminator' comparison is common in the comment section. A different commenter said Brady was 'walking and looking like The Terminator.'

Another wrote, 'Bro has been a model, this is a side quest.' One fan opined, 'lol he married a supermodel, divorced her, and became a Superbowl winning model.'

Others noted that Brady still carried himself like a professional athlete even after entering the fashion world. One user said he had 'still got that NFL player walk.'

The reactions highlighted how Brady's crossover into fashion continues to fascinate both sports and entertainment audiences, especially given his longstanding connections to the modelling industry. The viral response on social media made Brady's appearance one of the standout talking points of the Gucci event.

Tom Brady's Long‑Running Ties With Fashion And Modelling

Although this marked Brady's first official catwalk appearance, the former NFL star has spent years building ties within the fashion industry.

Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, one of the world's highest‑profile fashion figures. His own modelling career began to gain attention in 2007, when he appeared on the cover of GQ and in a multi‑page editorial spread in VMAN magazine.

Over the years, Brady also became a model and global ambassador for several major brands, including Under Armour in 2010, UGG Australia in 2011 and TAG Heuer in 2015.

In 2022, Brady expanded his fashion ambitions by co‑founding menswear label BRADY alongside Jens Grede, co‑founder of Skims, and designer Dao‑Yi Chow. Brady served as the primary model for the brand's 'Train' and 'Live' athleisure collections.

The label also recruited elite NCAA athletes to appear alongside Brady in campaigns. Among them was Shedeur Sanders, the former Jackson State quarterback who now plays for the Cleveland Browns.