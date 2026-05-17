US health authorities have issued a travel warning after a rapidly spreading Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo killed at least 80 people, with fears growing that the virus could spread across borders into neighbouring Uganda.

Newsweek reported that the travel warning was released on 15 May 2026 following alerts from regional and international health agencies monitoring the situation in Ituri province.

The warning comes as health officials say Ebola cases linked to the Bundibugyo strain are rising in a region where hospitals and clinics are already under pressure and people move frequently between communities. Authorities believe the outbreak may have been spreading for several weeks before it was detected, which has made it harder to control.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has faced many Ebola outbreaks since the virus was first discovered in 1976, and this is now the 17th recorded outbreak. What is worrying officials this time is that it involves a less common strain of Ebola, and cases are appearing quickly across different areas at the same time, making it more difficult to contain.

Ebola Outbreak Pushes US to Issue Travel Warnings

Health officials confirmed that while only eight cases have been laboratory-verified, including four deaths, suspected infections have climbed to nearly 250. Congolese Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba said many cases are being detected late, with others going untested entirely, meaning the true scale may be higher than current figures suggest.

At the same time, Uganda confirmed its first imported case, linked to a patient who died in Kampala on 14 May.

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The outbreak has been traced to Ituri province in north-eastern Congo, particularly the Mongbwalu, Rwampara and Bunia health zones. One suspected case involved a nurse in Bunia who died after showing classic Ebola symptoms, including fever, vomiting, bleeding, and severe weakness. Officials say the case dates back to late April, suggesting delayed detection and ongoing silent transmission.

Health Response Efforts Against Different Ebola Variant

The Bundibugyo strain found in this outbreak is not usually seen in Congo, which has raised concerns among health experts about how well current vaccines and treatments will work against it. While medical tools are available, officials are still trying to understand how effective they are against this specific version of the virus.

The World Health Organization has sent specialist teams to the region, including disease experts, laboratory staff, and infection control workers. It has also flown in more than 11,000 pounds of supplies to Bunia, such as protective gear, testing equipment, and materials needed to treat patients.

WHO officials say stopping the outbreak is made harder by several challenges on the ground. These include insecurity, poor infrastructure, and frequent movement across borders due to trade and mining. All of this makes it harder to track infected people and stop the virus from spreading.

The Ebola outbreak travel warning has been issued as global health agencies try to prevent the virus from spreading beyond Congo into neighbouring countries like Uganda. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says there are about 246 suspected cases, but officials stress these numbers are not final and are still being checked.

Health teams are now focusing on finding infected people quickly, tracing those they have been in contact with, and ensuring safe burial practices. They also say the situation is still changing, and the figures could rise or be adjusted as more lab results come in.