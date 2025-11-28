Aaron Phypers is reportedly alarmed as he faces serious assault charges from ex-wife Denise Richards, with insiders saying he fears being 'beaten to a pulp' if sentenced to prison.

While Richards prepares her case with new evidence and a recent restraining order, Phypers is apparently fighting to hide his fear, believing he will be targeted by other inmates if he is locked up.

Phypers was arrested and taken into custody after Richards accused him of emotional and physical abuse during their rocky six-year marriage. Among her most serious charges is that he left her with a significant black eye, photos of which have recently surfaced.

Phypers Reportedly 'Terrified' of Prison Time

Phypers was arrested on Friday, 17 October 2025, during a court break for his restraining order hearing, after the State of California issued a criminal warrant against him. If convicted, Phypers faces several years in prison. He is charged with four felonies, two counts of harming a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child's parent, as well as two counts of using force or threats to dissuade a witness.

According to reports, he is attempting to appear calm in public while privately fearing the worst. Insiders believe he is 'terrified she's gaining the upper hand' as Richards's case strengthens, and she will urge prosecutors to ensure he goes to prison. Phypers was released on a $200,000 bail the day he was arrested, and his next court appearance is expected in mid-December.

'He knows that if he's locked up, he'll be an easy target', one source stated via Globe magazine. 'He's convinced he'd be beaten to a pulp the moment inmates find out who he is.'

Denise Determined to Hold Him to Account

Richards is said to be adamant about seeing the legal procedure through, telling pals she is tired of hiding the alleged abuse she suffered. According to insiders, she now believes she has enough proof to hold Phypers accountable for his actions.

Richards stated in court that Phypers gave her 'at least three concussions' throughout their relationship. The black eye photo Richards supplied as evidence is said to be from an alleged incident in May 2022 when he 'slammed me up against the concrete wall and my head hit it' at his wellness centre.

Along with her assault allegations, Richards alleges Phypers stole her computer and leaked private OnlyFans photos without her permission, escalating their conflict. She also claims that he tracked her vehicle, harassed her, and engaged in inappropriate acts behind her back.

Phypers' lawyer has denied the criminal charges, claiming they are the same allegations being challenged in the domestic violence case and that he expects to be 'exonerated'.

Richards was granted a five-year restraining order against her ex husband on 7 November, adding to the pressure as Phypers pursues legal action to rebut the charges.

A Toxic Marriage Unravels in Public

What began as a heated disagreement has now escalated into a full-fledged court battle. The couple had previously clashed several times in the months following their separation, particularly after Phypers served Richards with divorce proceedings in July 2025. Since then, the charges have progressively increased, ranging from infidelity suspicions to property disputes and harassment claims.

Their problems grew worse when they were jointly sued for £66,000 (roughly $84,000) in unpaid rent, compounding Phypers' financial difficulties while he battled the claims.

'Aaron talks tough, but he's struggling mentally', an insider added. 'He doesn't have the stamina to cope with prison. He knows exactly how bad it could get for him, and it's keeping him awake at night.'

Future Looks Bleak as Legal Storm Build

As the court battle heats up, Phypers' deepest dread is the threat of incarceration. According to sources, he is 'haunted' by the prospect of being recognised inside and targeted because of the nature of the accusations levelled against him.

Denise Richards is said to be relieved that she has finally taken serious action. Insiders say she has no intention of backing down and is willing to fight through every stage of the legal process until she believes justice has been done.

Under the five-year restraining order, Phypers is prohibited from possessing firearms, contacting Richards, or speaking to the media about her. He is also expected to return her laptop and remove any films or photos of her from his possession.

With the restraining order in place and evidence still being investigated, the rage between the former couple shows no signs of abating. Aaron Phypers' fear of prison looms worse by the day, according to insiders, and his idea of what awaits him inside bars is 'crippling him'.