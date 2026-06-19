Rockstar Games finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order will start on 25 June after a long delay. The announcement had a surprising effect on crypto markets, with GTA 6 and Rockstar-themed meme coins surging across exchanges within hours.

As we near one of the most anticipated game launches in history, multiple dead tokens somehow reached multi-week highs, which was further supported by social media hype and rumours around in-game Bitcoin rewards, a Vice City token, and a virtual economy you can actually cash out.

Some users on X believe if Rockstar enables crypto in GTA 6, it could onboard 100 million players overnight. The game is set to release on 19th November of this year.

In 2021, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson had hinted that digital currency was coming to GTA 6, with strictly in-game transactions, but now believes the game will use more traditional payment methods.

In response to these rumours, many X users think integrating BTC into GTA 6 might not be a good idea at all.

'I will bet 1 btc it won't be integrated in any way, they simply cannot risk having any negative press on their biggest release of all time. A mention of it, sure, it's already been mentioned countless times in GTA V as forms of payment despite not being able to "use it,"' an X user wrote.

Turning Gamers Into Speculators

Gaming has been one of the most effective ways for new technologies to make their way into our lives. For instance, microtransactions, digital skins, battle passes, and virtual currencies were all controversial before becoming major industries. Now, blockchain technology could follow a similar path, given it improves gameplay rather than turning players into speculators.

The real opportunity here is not whether Rockstar integrates Bitcoin rewards, but whether Rockstar is willing to normalise digital ownership and tokenised economies for a mainstream audience of over 100 million players.

Compliance, Consumer Protection Challenges

When you introduce crypto in games, regulatory risks arise, as any token with real-world value comes with compliance requirements, taxation, and consumer protection challenges across jurisdictions.

At the same time, investors often assume crypto integration was a catalyst to value creation, but historically, bitcoin adoption has followed utility and not technology alone.

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Managing crypto wallets, passkeys, and the complex onboarding processes related to client verification could also hamper user experience as most gamers likely do not want to go through these time-taking procedures.

However, if the crypto integration with GTA 6 is successful, the impact could extend beyond gaming to creating the largest real-world onboarding events for digital assets globally.

GTA VI will launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, but no PC version has been confirmed. Note that earlier GTA games have typically hit PCs much later than consoles.

While some gaming enthusiasts believe the biggest crypto catalyst might be GTA 6, rather than banks or ETFs, supported by the idea that both gaming and crypto are digital, most people on social media are concerned that regulation will be the biggest challenge for an initiative of this scale.