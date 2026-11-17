Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond, becoming the seventh actor to lead the official 007 film series.

Amazon MGM Studios announced his selection on Monday, 16 November 2026, with Denis Villeneuve directing the forthcoming film.

The news follows a five-year wait since Daniel Craig's final appearance. Created by Ian Fleming in his 1953 novel Casino Royale, Bond reached cinemas in Dr No in 1962.

Six actors have since headlined 25 official films produced by Eon Productions. Across those films, the character has shifted in tone and presentation, from Sean Connery's assured secret agent to Daniel Craig's more physically demanding and vulnerable 007. Pattinson's first film has yet to be released, so his interpretation remains to be seen.

The Classic Eras: From Connery to Dalton (1962–1989)

Sean Connery (1962–1967, 1971)

Connery established Bond's screen identity with an assured manner, dry humour and capacity for violence. In Dr No, his introduction, 'Bond, James Bond', became one of cinema's most recognisable lines.

The Scottish actor starred in six official instalments, including Goldfinger, Thunderball and Diamonds Are Forever. He also returned in 1983's Never Say Never Again, made outside the official Eon series. Connery's films introduced elements that became recurring features of the franchise, including Bond's formal introductions and the use of gadgets.

George Lazenby (1969)

Australian actor George Lazenby took over for On Her Majesty's Secret Service, his sole appearance as 007.

The film gave Bond a more vulnerable side through his marriage to Tracy di Vicenzo. Its ending departed from the pattern of escapes and triumphs seen in many of the other films, and the story's personal consequences remained part of Bond's characterisation.

Roger Moore (1973–1985)

Moore brought greater playfulness to the role, favouring raised eyebrows, elaborate gadgets and extravagant set pieces alongside Bond's familiar sophistication.

He appeared in seven official films, the most of any Bond actor, beginning with Live and Let Die. His run also included The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker and A View to a Kill. The films' lighter tone and comedy distinguished his tenure from the more serious approach taken by some later portrayals.

Timothy Dalton (1987–1989)

Dalton moved away from Moore's lighter approach towards a harder, more restrained secret agent.

In The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, his Bond was less playful and more visibly affected by danger and violence. That interpretation drew closer to the severity of Fleming's literary character.

The Modern Retrospective: Brosnan and Craig (1995–2021)

Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002)

After a six-year gap between films, Brosnan brought Bond back in GoldenEye, combining polished charm with action tailored to a post-Cold War audience.

His four appearances continued with Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. The films retained familiar elements of the series while updating its threats and setting for a new decade.

James Bond actor over the years! pic.twitter.com/SgvJK0o54t — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) November 16, 2026

Daniel Craig (2006–2021)

Craig's debut in Casino Royale rebooted Bond as a younger, physically relentless agent whose decisions carried lasting consequences.

Across five films, his portrayal explored loyalty, loss and vulnerability. Skyfall examined his past and uneasy relationship with MI6, while No Time to Die concluded his storyline. His films also connected more directly from one instalment to the next than was usual in earlier eras.

Entering a New Era: Robert Pattinson as the Seventh 007

Robert Pattinson (Upcoming)

Pattinson has been cast as the seventh official leading Bond, although his first film has yet to be released. His casting will continue the series' history of reinterpreting the character for successive audiences, but details of his version have not yet been confirmed.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond pic.twitter.com/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

In Amazon MGM Studios' announcement, he called the opportunity 'the honour of a lifetime'. Villeneuve said Pattinson has 'the timeless soul of 007' and brings 'a spirit that is completely new'.

Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. The project follows Amazon MGM Studios' acquisition of creative control through a joint venture with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in March 2025.

Sky News reports that production is expected to begin in 2027, with a possible 2028 release. The studio has confirmed neither a release date nor a title.