Rumours about who will play the next James Bond have circulated for years since Daniel Craig retired from the role with 2021's No Time to Die. Those discussions have only intensified as Amazon MGM Studios moves forward with the next Bond film.

So far, seven actors have portrayed James Bond on screen: Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Callum Turner is among the actors who have repeatedly been linked to the role. Now, he has addressed the speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the franchise.

Callum Turner Addresses James Bond Rumours

'I know as much as you do — really, I know as much as you do,' Turner told The Hollywood Reporter. 'I'm not going to comment on that.'

The actor added that he knows 'nothing' about the casting process and finds the ongoing speculation 'amusing.'

'I'll tell you what's so funny about the Bond thing: Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven't spoken to for 10 years — and you know nothing! It's such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing,' he said.

Last February, Turner was also asked about the rumours, to which he responded, 'You're right, it's very early for that question. I'm not going to comment on it.'

George Clooney Says Turner Is 'Perfect' for Role

Although the next James Bond has yet to be announced, George Clooney says Turner is 'perfect' for the role.

Turner previously starred in Clooney's 2023 film The Boys in the Boat.

'I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond. He's tall and handsome and charming and British, so he's the perfect guy to do it,' Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter.

'He hasn't just gone for the easy paycheques — he's done really interesting work. Somehow Callum has weaved his way through all of the noise and found a place where people look at him and go, "There's something with this young man."

'It's exciting to watch people saying, "That guy — that's a guy I want to follow and pay attention to",' Clooney added.

About the Next 'James Bond' Film

There is currently no release date for the next Bond film, nor has Amazon MGM Studios indicated when it plans to reveal the actor who will lead the franchise's next chapter.

'While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right,' Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

Denis Villeneuve is directing the film, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively.

Tanya Lapointe will serve as executive producer, while Steven Knight is writing the script.

Apart from Turner, other actors rumoured to be in contention for the role include Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson and Idris Elba.

Most recently, Elba commented on the rumours, telling GQ: 'It was never legit. It was always just a rumour.'

'I've always felt that it's not a realistic thing. James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don't go for that. Bond is big all over the world. And [audiences] won't [all] go for a Black male, an African male, playing Bond. That's not what they like in their culture. Period,' Elba said.

'Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke. I think you've got to be pure to what it is: escapism. Don't try and answer the world's taste. Just be Bond,' he added.